In stoppage time, a Galatasaray player pulls YB striker Meschack Elia off his feet in his own penalty area. The referee's whistle remains silent, much to the incomprehension of the blue Sport experts.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meschack Elia is brought down in the penalty area in the 92nd minute of the first leg of the play-off against Galatasaray. The referee does not blow his whistle and the VAR does not intervene.

The experts from blue Sport, Marcel Reif and Kubilay Türkyilmaz, agree: "Clear penalty."

YB coach Patrick Rahmen himself spoke of a "controversial scene" after the game. Show more

In the first leg of the play-off between YB and Galatasaray, a controversial scene occurred shortly before the end. Meschack Elia dives into the penalty area. Galatasaray's Gabriel Sara pulls the winger off his feet. Referee Siebert looks on, his whistle remains silent. "We showed a great game," says Patrick Rahmen on blue Sport. Nevertheless: "There was a controversial scene where a penalty could have been awarded."

Türkyilmaz and Reif: "Clear penalty"

The replay clearly shows that the scene in the second minute of stoppage time is not that controversial. In the blue Sport stadium studio, presenter Roman Kilchsperger and experts Marcel Reif and Kubilay Türkyilmaz take a look at the whole thing.

"That's a bad decision," says Reif about the lack of a whistle. At such a point, it's always good to see what happens to the ball. And nothing actually happens to the ball, it rolls on untouched. Türkyilmaz adds: "That's a penalty. Why doesn't the VAR intervene?"

The former national team striker is unlikely to get an answer to this question. Instead of a possible two-goal cushion, YB will travel to Turkey next Tuesday with a mini lead thanks to the 3-2 win.

Rahmen: "Going into the second leg with a broad chest"

Rahmen is aware of what awaits him and his team in Istanbul. "A cauldron," said the YB coach, adding: "But we're going into the game with a broad chest." Rahmen mentions that Galatasaray will also be vulnerable in defense at home. And their defensive vulnerability was clearly evident in the first leg of the play-off. YB scored three goals against the Turkish team of millions.