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"You have to learn to lose" This funny anecdote from Varela shows why Seoane is a born coach

Patrick Lämmle

30.3.2026

In 2003, hotshot Carlos Varela (48) transferred from FC Basel to FC Aarau. There, Gerardo Seoane, one year his junior, teaches him an important lesson. In Heimspiel, the two look back on that time.

30.03.2026, 12:44

30.03.2026, 13:04

Heimspiel als Podcast

In the football talk Heimspiel, Varela recalls an episode from his career that left a lasting impression on him. "I came to Aarau from FC Basel and wanted to show from the very first training session that I wanted to win every game." That's how he performed, which soon led to some friction, including with the coach. And so one day, fellow player Gerardo Seoane took him aside and suggested they have lunch together.

Seoane then told him: "Carlos, I have to stop you. You have to learn to lose here." The current YB coach tried to explain to his team-mate that he could not expect everything at Aarau to be like at FC Basel. He had to see what qualities each player had and help them all perform at their best. And above all, he had to get the maximum out of himself.

"This is unacceptable"How coach Seoane explains YB's poor season

A light goes on for Varela years later

That was "a complicated sentence" for him at the time, says Varela with a grin. Years later, he realized that Seoane "was probably already a coach at the age of 24", says the 48-year-old, not without a certain admiration for his buddy. Incidentally, Varela went on to have a fantastic season, scoring 6 goals and setting up 13 more in 28 games.

Seoane also remembers that episode. Watch the video above to find out what he has to say about it and why the two of them later went toe-to-toe on the pitch.

Referee Nicole Petignat tries to separate the two brawlers Carlos Varela (right) and Gerardo Seoane.
Referee Nicole Petignat tries to separate the two brawlers Carlos Varela (right) and Gerardo Seoane.
Picture: Keystone

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