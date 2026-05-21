English dominance: Aston Villa are delighted to have won the Europa League. IMAGO/Kirchner-Media

English clubs have dominated the Europa and Conference Leagues since the new format was introduced. After two years, no team from the Premier League has ever been knocked out by a team from another league. The background. And why this is unlikely to change any time soon.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the new European Cup format, no Premier League club has lost a knockout clash against a foreign team.

English teams are currently only losing to other English clubs in Europe.

The Premier League's financial advantage is seen as the main reason for its dominance. Even English mid-table clubs such as Aston Villa, Brighton and Bournemouth have significantly more valuable squads than many of their international rivals. Show more

Aston Villa won the Europa League for the first time on Wednesday evening. The English side beat SC Freiburg 3:0 in Istanbul to continue an incredible run.

Since the introduction of the new European Cup mode for the 2024/25 season, English teams have not lost a single clash in the knockout phase against a foreign opponent in the Europa League and Conference League.

Bankruptcies only against other English teams

They can only beat themselves: Because the only way Premier League teams have been knocked out of these competitions in the past two years is when they have faced an opponent from their own league. For example, Nottingham in this year's Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa or Manchester United in last year's final against Tottenham.

Chelsea won the Conference League last year. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Chelsea marched through the Conference League last season, beating Real Betis 4-1 in the final. This year, Crystal Palace are back in the final as a Premier League team and will be looking to extend their incredible English run against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.

Huge difference in market value

The fact that foreign teams often don't stand a chance against the English in the Europa and Conference League also has to do with money. Example: According to Transfermarkt, Aston Villa's squad has an estimated market value of around 550 million euros. Meanwhile, the squad of final opponents Freiburg is worth just around 191 million euros. A huge difference.

While the top clubs from the other European leagues can keep up with the top teams from England in the Champions League, the gap in the Europa and Conference Leagues is huge. This is because the mid-table clubs in the Premier League have completely different financial resources to those in the other leagues.

And there is already a threat of trouble next season: Chelsea will probably be competing in the Conference League next season due to their disappointing second half of the season. And in the Europa League, Brighton and Bournemouth are once again two teams whose squads are worth around €500 million. The way clear for the next English show of strength?