Liverpool's move for Florian Wirtz was worth up to 150 million euros. But in the win at Newcastle, a huge 16-year-old talent is the talk of the town - and on his Premier League debut.

When 150 million man Florian Wirtz had long since left the pitch after a pale performance, Liverpool FC's new "wonderkid" made his debut. Rio Ngumoha, 16, became the youngest Liverpool goalscorer in the English champions' league history on his Premier League debut in a Reds shirt with his 3:2 winner at Newcastle United in the tenth minute of stoppage time - and was celebrated up and down the country afterwards.

"His name is Rio. Liverpool prodigy scores last-minute winner in Newcastle thriller," wrote the Mirror. The Liverpool Echo wrote: "Liverpool's best-kept secret is now the talk of the football world after Wayne Rooney's moment." Rooney also scored for city rivals Everton FC at the age of 16 and went on to enjoy a global career.

Birthday and professional contract on Friday

"What an early birthday present! Whatever Rio Ngumoha goes on to achieve in his career, it will take something special to be more dramatic or unexpected than this remarkable start to life as a Premier League player," continued the Liverpool Echo. Ngumoha will turn 17 on Friday, when he will also sign his first professional contract.

The youngster, who moved to LFC from the Chelsea academy, played in an FA Cup match last season and became the youngest Liverpool player at the age of 16 years and 135 days.

Now his astonishing league debut after Liverpool had squandered a 2-0 lead in overtime. "I'm very happy for Rio. I've already told him: now it's on," reported Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk: "He has to keep working hard and stay humble, but definitely enjoy it, because evenings like this are not a given when you're in his position."

Ngumoha instead of Isak?

Only three players in Premier League history were younger when they scored their first goal, including Rooney. And Ngumoha may be the answer to the transfer saga surrounding Alexander Isak, who is keen to leave Newcastle for Liverpool and was still on the sidelines on Monday evening. Liverpool would have to dig as deep into their pockets for the Swede as they did for Wirtz.

The ex-Leverkusen man was still unable to play a decisive role in his third game for the champions. "Club-record signing Florian Wirtz had no impact on the game," said the Mirror.

