Xherdan Shaqiri makes the difference: In the 5:1 victory against Servette, the superstar almost single-handedly leads FC Basel to another success - and is highly praised by coach Celestini.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel wins the top match against Servette 5:1 and takes a big step towards the championship title.

Xherdan Shaqiri shines again with a goal and three assists and has a total of 15 goals and 20 assists in this Super League season.

Coach Fabio Celestini praises Shaqiri's joy of playing and states: "He is free, he knows he has ten other players running for him." Show more

FC Basel outclassed Servette 5:1 to take a huge step towards the championship title. Xherdan Shaqiri was once again outstanding in the top match. The returnee scored the 1:0 himself and set up three further goals. In total, Shaqiri has 15 goals and 20 assists in the Super League this season.

In an interview with blue Sport after the game, Basel coach Fabio Celestini explained why Shaqiri is doing so well at the moment: "Xherdan has incredible quality and I think he's happy. He is a happy player on the pitch." Shaqiri is simply enjoying playing, according to Celestini, who added: "He is free, he knows he has ten other players running for him. We have a great relationship between the players and I think it's a team."

In this team, Xherdan is clearly the leader, the technical leader, Celestini notes. But of course other players are also capable of scoring goals. And indeed they are. FC Basel have scored 14 goals in their last three Super League games. But just how important "Shaq" really is is shown by the fact that he was directly involved in 10 of these 14 goals, with four goals and six assists.

That was the big Shaqiri show

Shaqiri scores the 1:0

Shaqiri sets up the 2-0 through Ajeti with a dream pass

Shaqiri sets up the 4:1 through Traoré with a dream pass

Shaqiri prepares the 5:1 through Vouilloz with a corner