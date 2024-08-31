  1. Residential Customers
As if you were in the stadium This is how deceptively real watching football should look in the future

Tobias Benz

31.8.2024

This type of "football cinema" is intended to create the illusion of being in the stadium.
Picture: X/Cosm

As we all know, they do things a little differently in the USA. Also when it comes to football. Now a US company wants to revolutionize the way we watch football.

31.08.2024, 11:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The US technology company "Cosm" wants to revolutionize football watching with a kind of stadium cinema.
  • A gigantic screen is designed to create the illusion that you are actually in the stadium.
Show more

"Exceed the limits of the possible" - this is how the US technology company "Cosm" pompously advertises its "new way" of watching football on the company's own website. Instead of watching normally at home or in a bar in front of the TV, football and sports fans can be up close and personal, even if they are not live in the stadium.

However, this only works in Los Angeles so far. There, "Cosm" has built a kind of stadium cinema in which fans can follow the action directly in front of them while sitting in the stands.

Videos on "X" show that the spectators are actually very close to the action. But does the gigantic screen really create the illusion that the guests in the "Cosm" are actually part of the stadium? In any case, users on "X" are raving about the new kind of football cinema.

Different camera angles

The trick: in the "Cosm" you follow the game from different camera angles. During a dangerous attack or a corner kick, for example, from directly behind the goal. The player then turns directly in front of the front row to cheer.

More than just football

For replays or other scenes, additional camera perspectives can be displayed on the gigantic monitor.

However, the stadium cinema does not just show football matches. "Cosm" also advertises other sporting events such as UFC fights, basketball matches or American football. The company believes that this idea is the "future of live content". A second sports cinema is soon to be built.

