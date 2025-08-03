  1. Residential Customers
FCZ watch out This is how Di Giusto explains his impressive start with FCL

Luca Betschart

3.8.2025

One goal, one assist: Matteo Di Giusto celebrates a successful debut with FC Luzern in the Super League opener and is already raving about his new team-mates: "They made it extremely easy for me."

03.08.2025, 12:17

At the start of the season, FC Luzern twice overturned a deficit in the away game at GC and, thanks to great morale, secured a 3:2 victory and the first three points. New signing Matteo Di Giusto played a big part in this.

The 24-year-old first scored to equalize the score at 1:1 and then set up the winning goal with a perfectly timed pass. "The team has made it extremely easy for me since day one," said Di Giusto modestly after the game. "Accordingly, it seems that everything is already going reasonably well. That's how it feels for me too."

Di Giusto and FCL are accordingly confident going into their second game of the season against FC Zurich on Sunday. "You can really tell that all the youngsters have potential and are willing to work," says Di Giustio about the young FCL team. "That can also be an advantage. We're lively and lively. Age doesn't play such a role."

You can see how FCL and Di Giusto perform in the home game against FCZ live on blue Sport from 3.55pm on Sunday.

Matteo Di Giusto (FCL) cheers in front of the fans during the Super League championship match between Grasshopper Club Zuerich and FC Luzern at Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich on Saturday, July 26, 2025. (KEYSTONE/Christian Merz)
