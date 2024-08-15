Xherdan Shaqiri leaves Chicago Fire before the end of his contract. imago

Xherdan Shaqiri's adventure in Chicago ends after two and a half years with the termination of his contract. It was expensive fun for the MLS team, the Swiss was one of the top earners in the USA until the end.

Two months after his public reckoning with Chicaco Fire , Xherdan Shaqiri's contract with the MLS team has been terminated.

The Swiss played in Chicago for two and a half years, but was unable to lead the club to success as desired.

For the MLS club, the Shaqiri transfer turned out to be a big and, above all, expensive misunderstanding. Show more

A lot was hoped for at Chicago Fire when Xherdan Shaqiri was unveiled with fanfare in February 2022. The Swiss was supposed to lead the club back to success after some difficult years. The last and only notable title dates back to 1998, when Chicago won the MLS Cup.

"I'm at the top of my game and I want to help bring the glory days back to Chicago," Shaqiri said at his introduction. "I want to help my teammates with my experience and instill a winning mentality." Two and a half years later, the sobering result: not once did Chicago manage to qualify for the MLS playoffs with Shaq. Now they have agreed to terminate his contract.

Nevertheless, the USA adventure was a success for the 125-time national team player. At least from a financial perspective. Because Shaqiri was ranked fourth on the payroll published by the MLS until the end - with an annual salary of 8.2 million dollars (7.1 million Swiss francs). Only Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Lorenzo Insigne earn more in the MLS.

One million per Shaqiri win

Chicago also paid Olympique Lyon a transfer fee of 7 million euros in the winter of 2022. In other words, Chigaco paid around CHF 25 million for Shaqiri for two and a half years - not including a possible severance payment after the contract was terminated.

A costly affair for the Americans when you consider that Shaqiri has repeatedly been out injured or unable to play for his club due to national team matches. The 32-year-old made a total of 75 appearances for Chicago Fire, scoring 16 goals and setting up a further 13.

With Shaqiri on the pitch, Chicago won just 20 matches. So you could also say that a win involving Shaqiri - or even a Shaqiri goal - cost the club more than a million francs.

The question remains as to whether Shaqiri will be able to sign such a lucrative contract again in the fall of his career. That would probably only be possible in Saudi Arabia. Who knows, perhaps the Magic Cube would also like to end his career in Switzerland. FC Basel are said to be at least not averse to a Shaqiri return ...