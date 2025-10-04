  1. Residential Customers
"Speechless and powerless" This is how FC Basel reacts to the fan riots at St. Jakob-Park

Luca Betschart

4.10.2025

FC Basel experienced a magical Europa League evening on Thursday with its triumph over VfB Stuttgart. The only dampener was an incident before kick-off, for which the club subsequently apologized.

04.10.2025, 08:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Basel surprisingly defeats VfB Stuttgart 2:0 in the Europa League and thrills the crowd at St. Jakob-Park.
  • However, an incident occurred before kick-off, for which FCB apologized the day after the match.
  • "Mutual verbal altercations in the mixed Sector B resulted in a confrontation between fans from both sides," explained FCB, announcing that it wanted to come to terms with the incident and prepare better for future matches.
Show more

FC Basel pulled off a coup on the second Europa League matchday, beating VfB Stuttgart 2-0 in front of an enthusiastic crowd at St. Jakob-Park. The surprising victory was overshadowed by an incident before kick-off, when FCB supporters and Stuttgart fans clashed in the stadium and in the immediate vicinity of the family sector.

Basel enchants the St. Jakob-Park. FCB beat Stuttgart thanks to the outstanding Hitz and Shaqiri

Basel enchants the St. Jakob-ParkFCB beat Stuttgart thanks to the outstanding Hitz and Shaqiri

The day after the match, FCB commented on the incident. "An unpleasant and inexcusable incident before kick-off marred the otherwise excellent atmosphere. Starting with mutual verbal fights in the very mixed Sector B, a confrontation between supporters of both sides ensued," FCB wrote in a statement.

"Frightened children and families" as a result

And further: "FC Basel 1893 cannot and will not accept or tolerate violence of any kind. The fact that yesterday's brief altercation took place below the family sector of all places leaves the club speechless and powerless. A largely peaceful football match was torpedoed by a few yesterday. The result was uninvolved and subsequently frightened children and families."

FCB therefore apologizes to all fans who "were unable to enjoy the game in the usual atmosphere due to these scenes." Every match at St. Jakob-Park should offer a safe environment. "This is non-negotiable for FC Basel", write the Bebbi and announce: "FCB will work through yesterday's incidents and position itself better for future matches of this magnitude."

