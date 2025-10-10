FC Basel wants to collect money for its lower-ranked opponent during the cup round of 16. KEYSTONE

FC Basel will face FC Grand-Saconnex in the cup round of 16. The match will take place at St. Jakob-Park due to the inadequate infrastructure of the lower-ranked opponent. FCB is now planning a solidarity campaign.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cup round of 16 between FC Grand-Saconnex and FC Basel will take place at St. Jakob-Park.

FCB will not charge admission to the public area for the match.

However, Basel wants to cover the entire costs of the match and collect money from the fans for the Cup opponent with a solidarity campaign. Show more

Because the infrastructure at FC Grand-Saconnex is inadequate, the cup round of 16 match against FC Basel will not take place in Geneva, but at St. Jakob-Park. The match is also intended to help the French-speaking Swiss solve their financial problems.

"Goodbye financial worries," wrote Grand Saconnex president Valentin Toffoletto on Instagram immediately after the Cup draw, hinting at the time that he wanted to play the match in Basel due to the higher income.

Free tickets and solidarity campaign

Basel now wants to help with a solidarity campaign. "When FCB heard about this situation, it was clear to them that they would offer their support," the club wrote in a statement, confirming: "Together with Bitpanda, FC Basel 1893 is covering the entire costs for this match at the Joggeli - an outlay in the almost six-figure range."

It goes on to say: "These costs would not be covered for a cup match on a Thursday evening in December against a lower-class opponent. Now Red & Blue want to set an example: The stadium gates are open and admission to the public area is free for everyone."

A solidarity campaign will be held at the Joggeli so that Grand-Saconnex can still benefit financially from the match. "All fans can make a completely voluntary contribution via Twint - whether one, two or five francs. Every single amount will go directly to our Cup opponents without any deductions," writes FCB. "We are convinced that the solidarity among football fans will also work in this case and that some money will still flow into the coffers of FC Grand-Saconnex."

