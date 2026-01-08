FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki talks to blue about the narrowly failed transfer of Michael Gregoritsch and reveals what's next in the search for a striker and who has stormed into the limelight.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Austrian international striker Michael Gregoritsch has turned down FC Basel and opted for Augsburg.

"It's part of the business," says FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki at the training camp in Marbella about the rejection and talks to blue Sport about the search for the striker. Show more

Shortly before the loan transfer of Michael Gregoritsch (31) from Brøndby IF was completed, the Austrian international striker decided against Basel and in favor of Augsburg.

"It was about financial matters that we couldn't meet. Augsburg had a bigger wallet than we did," Daniel Stucki told blue Sport at the training camp in Marbella. The FCB sporting director takes the last-minute rejection in his stride. "That's part of the business. That's why there's no bad mood."

No new striker has arrived in Marbella yet. Is there a plan B? Stucki: "We've worked hard to ensure that the Gregoritsch transfer can be finalized. But of course we also have other candidates that we are working hard on."

However, there is no need to strengthen by hook or by crook, says Stucki, adding: "Even if they didn't score many goals in the preliminary round, we have good strikers in the squad."

In addition, the young Brazilian Kaio Eduardo (20) has also presented himself well at the training camp so far. Not only thanks to his goal and assist against Slavia Prague. Stucki: "Kaio Eduardo has shown that he can be a good alternative."