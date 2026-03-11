He has a good laugh: Lionel Messi earns a golden nose at Inter Miami. Rebecca Blackwell/AP/dpa

Lionel Messi earns a golden nose at Inter Miami. The club owner of the team from Florida has now revealed details of the Argentine's huge contract. Meanwhile, he is about to reach a historic milestone.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lionel Messi earns between 70 and 80 million US dollars a year at Inter Miami.

The largest share is made up of the shares in the company value that Messi has secured for himself.

On Thursday night, the Argentine will score the 900th goal of his career. Show more

He is probably the greatest footballer of our time. And has taken Miami by storm. Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, he has scored 80 goals, recorded 44 assists and led the Florida club to its first MLS title last year.

But the club, which was founded in 2018, also paid a price for this. Club owner Jorge Mas has now revealed the salary of the eight-time World Cup winner.

Over 220,000 dollars per day

As the billionaire businessman told Bloomberg, the 38-year-old earns between 70 and 80 million US dollars a year in Miami. That's around 6.6 million a month or over 220,000 dollars a day.

However, this gigantic annual salary also includes other bonuses. Messi's pure salary is stated by the MLS on its website as 12 million US dollars, which can rise to 20.45 million due to various bonuses.

But where do the remaining millions come from? On his arrival, the Argentine secured a share of Inter Miami's enterprise value. A stake that should earn him at least 60 million US dollars per year.

The Messi effect in Miami

A deal that works out completely for the club. Since the transfer of Messi, the value of Inter Miami has risen from 585 million dollars to 1.35 billion. This is another reason why owner Mas says: "I'm paying Messi - and every penny is worth it." The exceptional player recently extended his contract with Miami until 2028.

However, Lionel Messi lags well behind his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of salary. The Portuguese earns around 250 million US dollars a year at Saudi club Al-Nassr, according to the English newspaper The Sun. It is the most lucrative sports contract of all time.

Messi before 900th goal

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is on the verge of a milestone. The Argentine is just one goal away from breaking the magic mark of 900 goals. This would make him the second player after Ronaldo (964 goals) to officially reach this milestone. This is because legends such as Pelé and Romário have also had unofficial friendlies counted.

Messi will get his first chance to score his 900th goal on Thursday night. At 00:30, his team will face Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.