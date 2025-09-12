Former BVB prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko now plays for Copenhagen. Imago

How old is Youssoufa Moukoko really? There has always been speculation about this in the past. Now the former BVB professional and World Cup participant tells us how he felt about it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As a BVB junior, Youssoufa Moukoko blew away the competition and was celebrated as a child prodigy. One day after his 16th birthday, on November 21, 2020, he made his professional debut.

Reports had repeatedly caused a stir that the officially 20-year-old was older than stated. Even Wikipedia lists an alternative date of birth.

The speculation about his age has gotten to Moukoko, as he says. Perhaps he will make his own documentary about it one day. Show more

The persistent speculation about his age has taken its toll on former BVB youngster Youssoufa Moukoko. "I've already cried and thought: 'How do I get out of here?' and 'When will it get better?" the FC Copenhagen striker told Danish broadcaster TV2. "A lot of people might just say: 'It's all good' when they've been through tough times. But I want to talk about it."

Reports had repeatedly caused a stir that the officially 20-year-old was older than stated. The rumors had already surfaced when Moukoko attracted attention with his many goals in junior football, and persisted in the following years at Borussia Dortmund and as an international for Germany.

In a TV report that appeared last year, for example, an alleged birth certificate was presented that purported to show Moukoko's true age and original surname. Borussia Dortmund clearly denied the allegations on several occasions and referred to official documents from German authorities, among other things.

Often referred to as a "child prodigy"

It surprised him how some people "do everything they can to get attention", said Moukoko. "People always try to find out something about me and then just write a story about it. At the end of the day, I don't care. They can go ahead and do it." Maybe he'll make his own documentary about it one day, he said.

Moukoko was often referred to as a "child prodigy" in the past, especially in the youth sector. At the end of June, the striker and BVB went their separate ways and Moukoko moved to FC Copenhagen in Denmark, with whom he beat FC Basel on his way to the Champions League.