Bologna's Michel Aebischer and Remo Freuler in a duel with Roma's Paulo Dybala. IMAGO/IPA Sport

Almost a billion euros in salaries are paid out in Serie A. Juve and Inter earn the most. You can find out how much the Swiss earn here.

Syl Battistuzzi

According to calculations by "capology", the 635 squad players of the 20 Serie A teams have a total salary volume of 965 million euros. The average salary in Italy's top division is around 1.5 million euros.

The top 10 highest-paid players in Serie A in the 24/25 season is led by Dušan Vlahović. The Serbian has a gross annual salary of €22.2 million at Juve. The 24-year-old therefore earns 427,308 euros per week.

Second place belongs to Napoli's Victor Osimhen, the 25-year-old attacker earns 12.8 million euros (246,538 euros per week). Not included in the Nigerian's basic salary are 2.5 million euros in bonuses.

Nicolò Barella is also on the podium with 12 million euros (231,538 euros per week), plus bonuses of 930,000 euros. Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has the same basic salary as the Inter professional, but has no bonus in his contract.

In fifth place is Inter strategist Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who earns €11.1 million per year. Bonuses of 930,000 euros are also possible. Club colleague Lautaro Martínez has the same basic salary as the Turk, but no bonuses.

7th place also belongs to a Nerazzurro. Alessandro Bastoni has a basic salary of 10.2 million euros, plus 1.85 million euros as a variable salary component. Eighth place is shared by Juve professionals Bremer and Federico Chiesa. Their gross annual salary amounts to 9.3 million euros, plus bonuses of 1.85 million euros.

European champion captain Álvaro Morata secured 10th place. The Spaniard moved from Atlético Madrid to Milan this summer. The 31-year-old signed a four-year contract plus an option for a further season with the northern Italian club. The striker will earn €8.3 million from the Rossoneri, plus a possible €1.85 million in bonuses if he is successful.

The top 10 highest-paid players in Serie A Dušan Vlahović / €22.2 million / Juventus

Victor Osimhen / €12.8m (+ max. 2.5m bonuses) / Napoli

Nicolò Barella / € 12 million (+ max. € 930,000 bonuses) / Inter

Wojciech Szczęsny / €12 million / Juventus

Hakan Çalhanoğlu / € 11.1 million (+ max. € 930,000 bonuses) / Inter

Lautaro Martínez / € 11.1 million / Inter

Alessandro Bastoni / € 10.2 million (+ max. € 1.85 million bonuses) / Inter

Bremer / € 9.3 million / Juventus

Federico Chiesa / € 9.3 million / Juventus

Álvaro Morata / €8.3 million / Milan Show more

This is how much the eight Serie A Swiss players earn

Yann Sommer is in 83rd place. The 35-year-old goalkeeper has a base salary of €3.21 million (€61,731 per week) at Inter. On paper, his fellow international Noah Okafor has 650,000 euros less in annual salary. The 24-year-old winger therefore receives 2.56 million euros or 49,231 euros per week (124th place).

Noah Okafor earns good money in Milan. KEYSTONE

In 161st place is Remo Freuler, who earns €1.85 million (€35,577 per week) at Bologna. Nicolas Haas is in 197th place. The ex-Lucerne professional earns €1.67 million a year or €32,115 a week at Empoli. Dan Ndoye occupies 260th place. The 23-year-old winger earns €1.03 million per year (€19,808 per week) at Bologna.

Michel Aebischer and Simon Sohm share 349th place. The former YB player earns 640,000 euros a year (12,308 euros a week) at Bologna, while the ex-FCZ professional earns the same amount at Parma. Rank 435 belongs to Samuel Ballet. The 23-year-old winger receives 370,000 euros a year or 7,115 euros a week from Como.

The Swiss salary table in Serie A Yann Sommer (83rd) / €3.21 million / Inter

Noah Okafor (124th) / €2.56 million / Milan

Remo Freuler (161st) / €1.85 million / Bologna

Nicolas Haas (197th) / € 1.67 million / Empoli

Dan Ndoye (260th) / €1.03 million / Bologna

Michel Aebischer (349th) / €640,000 / Bologna

Simon Sohm (349th) / 640,000 euros / Parma

Samuel Ballet (435th) / €370,000 / Como Show more

More from this section