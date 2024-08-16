Manuel Akanji earns good money at Manchester City. IMAGO/News Images

More than two billion euros in salaries are paid out in the Premier League. The top six clubs earn the most. Find out here how much the three Swiss players earn.

According to calculations by "capology", the 592 squad players of the 20 Premier League teams have a total salary volume of 2.17 billion euros. The average salary in the top English division is around 3.6 million euros.

The top 10 highest-paid players in the Premier League in the 24/25 season is led by Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian earns a gross annual salary of €24.7 million at Manchester City. The 33-year-old therefore earns 476,010 euros per week. However, the creative player does not have a bonus.

In second place is team-mate Erling Haaland, the attacker earns 23.2 million euros (246,538 euros per week). However, the Norwegian's basic salary does not include possible bonuses of 29.39 million euros. If the Citizens win the competition, the 23-year-old could even exceed his basic salary.

Casemiro is also on the podium with 21.65 million euros (416,508 euros per week), plus bonuses of 6.18 million euros are also possible. Liverpool star Mo Salah has the same basic salary as the Brazilian in the service of Manchester United, but has a smaller bonus in his contract (3 million).

5th place is shared by Romelu Lukaku and Raheem Sterling, who each earn €20.1 million per year at Chelsea. That's 386,758 euros per week.

Marcus Rashford comes in 7th place. The Englishman receives a basic salary of €18.56 million from Manchester United, plus an additional €4.64 million as a variable salary component. Eighth place is shared by City stars Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva, who receive the same basic salary as Rashford but no bonus.

Kai Havertz secured 10th place. The German earns 17.32 million euros at Arsenal, plus 3 million euros in bonuses if he is successful.

Top 10 highest-paid players in the Premier League Kevin de Bruyne / €24.7 million / Man City

Erling Haaland / €23.2 million (+ max. €23.39 million bonuses) / Man City

Casemiro / €21.65m (+ max. €6.18m bonuses) / Man Utd

Mo Salah / €21.65m (+ max. 3m bonuses) / Liverpool

Romelu Lukaku / €20.1m / Chelsea

Raheem Sterling / € 20.1 million / Chelsea

Marcus Rashford / €18.56m (+ max. 4.64m bonuses) / Man Utd

Jack Grealish / €18.56m / Man City

Bernardo Silva / €18.56m / Man City

Kai Havertz / €17.32m + max. 3.09m bonuses) / Arsenal Show more

This is how much the three Premier League Swiss players earn

Manuel Akanji is in 33rd place. The 28-year-old has a base salary of €11.13 million (€214,204 per week) at City. Fabian Schär, his defensive partner in the national team, earns a lot less at Newcastle. The 32-year-old receives 2.78 million euros or 53,551 euros per week (273rd place).

In 291st place is Kevin Mbabu, who earns 2.47 million euros (47,601 euros per week) at Fulham.

The Swiss salary table in the Premier League Manuel Akanji (33rd) / €11.13 million / Man City

Fabian Schär (273rd) / €2.78 million / Newcastle

Kevin Mbabu (291st) / €2.47 million / Fulham Show more

