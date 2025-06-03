Pia Sundhage still believes the Swiss national team can stay in the league Keystone

Despite poor performances in the Nations League, the Swiss national team still has a chance of staying in the league ahead of their final match against Norway in Sion. To do so, however, it will have to win again.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When the group stage of a competition comes to an end, female footballers and their coaches always become a bit of mathematicians. Because at this stage, it's not just your own result that is important, but also the result of your opponents' parallel game can have an influence on how much your own result is worth.

Pia Sundhage sits on the podium in the belly of the venerable Stade de Tourbillon in Sion on Monday morning. The final Nations League match against Norway is scheduled for Tuesday (20:00). And the Swiss national team coach says the most important thing for her team first. "If we win, we still have a chance of not being relegated." Sounds simple. However, winning has been one of those things for the Swiss recently.

The last victory dates back to October 29, 2024, when Switzerland surprisingly overpowered France 2:1 in Geneva. However, this was an insignificant test match in sporting terms. In a serious match, the winning streak lasts even longer. In July 2024, Switzerland beat Azerbaijan 3:0 in the final match of the European Championship qualifiers, with promotion to League A of the Nations League already secured.

The familiar construction sites

On Friday, the Swiss were already 3-0 down against France after 19 minutes and revealed defensive deficiencies that quickly drained the tension from the game. And they created so little offensively that French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin perhaps only went into the shower after the game to avoid feeling alone in the dressing room.

These are familiar issues that Sundhage has been trying to address for a long time. In this respect, the question arises as to how this Swiss team intends to show a different face now of all times in this crucial game. "Nobody is happy with the performance against France," says Sundhage. "We have to be more aggressive so that we win the ball earlier."

Aggressive in defense, smart in offense. That is Sundhage's motto. "On paper, we're pretty smart. We just have to bring it onto the pitch." The Swede also tries to create competitive situations in training that force the players to be more aggressive, although she also notes that this is a challenge due to the mentality. Swiss women are too sweet in some situations, she says.

Focusing on the moment

However, the 65-year-old hopes that another factor will further fuel the fighting spirit in the players. The coach will announce her European Championship squad on June 23. And although Sundhage is keen to "live in the moment", as she puts it, and therefore not yet think about the European Championship opener on July 2 in Basel against the same opponent, she says that every player wants to present herself in the best possible light before then. "The players don't know who will be at the European Championships."

The European Championship. It's still a long way off. And yet omnipresent. Sundhage makes no secret of the fact that she would prefer a European Championship victory against the Norwegians to a Nations League win on Tuesday. And yet, of course, she would prefer both and would like to tackle the three upcoming weeks of preparation with the positive feeling of a victory and the achievement of league retention.

There are various formulas for this. If the Swiss win by at least two goals to one against Norway, they will have averted direct relegation to League B and would at least have secured the opportunity to defend their place in the top division in a barrage against a second-placed League B team.

A win with a one-goal difference could also be enough if the Icelanders snatch a point from the superior French, who have already qualified for the final tournament. In that case, the three points would catapult the Swiss women from the bottom of the table straight to second place and thus secure their place in the league. Sundhage says: "It's mathematics. It's logical."