Will Peter Zeidler make it to the barrage with GC? Picture: Keystone

The Swiss Football League provides information on the match dates and venues for the barrage - and presents a solution for the Grasshoppers' lack of a stadium.

Luca Betschart

At the end of the 2025/26 season, the barrage will take place between the 11th-placed team in the Brack Super League and the 2nd-placed team in the dieci Challenge League. The last remaining place in Switzerland's top division for the 2026/27 season will be decided in a first and second leg.

It is still unclear which teams will compete in this year's barrage. In the Super League, GC and Winterthur will battle it out for 11th place, while in the Challenge League, Aarau and Vaduz will compete for direct promotion and a place in the barrage.

The league also presents a solution to GC's stadium problem. "If Grasshopper Club Zürich takes part in the barrage, the second leg at the Super League club's stadium will have to be brought forward by two days, contrary to the schedule, because the Letzigrund will not be available afterwards due to an event. As a consequence, the first leg at the Challenge League representative will also take place on Monday instead of Wednesday as planned," according to a statement.

For the Hoppers, this means that if they are able to avoid direct relegation and make it into the barrage, they would only have a one-day break after their final league game against Lausanne.