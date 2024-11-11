For the Nations League match against Serbia, the Swiss national team is staying at the Dolder Grand luxury hotel. Granit Xhaka and Co. join the national team on Monday afternoon.

Jan Arnet

24 players joined the national team on Monday. Among them is a newcomer, Miro Muheim. The HSV professional arrives at the Dolder Grand luxury hotel in Zurich in a plain gray sweater. Others like it a little more extravagant. Eray Cömert, for example, who turns up in a blue Mickey Mouse jacket.

The large plaster on Albian Hajdari's head is also striking. The Lugano defender suffered a laceration in the game against YB on Sunday, but gritted his teeth and played the game to the end.

Due to Switzerland's long injury list, there is a good chance that Hajdari will also be on the pitch against Serbia at the Letzigrund on Friday and make his debut for the senior team. Switzerland need a win otherwise they will be relegated to Nations League B before their final game in Spain next Monday.

