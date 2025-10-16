Naina Inauen concedes a penalty deep into stoppage time. Imago

Several Swiss women were in action in the Champions League on Tuesday. The evening was particularly bitter for Naina Inauen.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five Champions League games were on the program on Tuesday, followed by the remaining four games of the 2nd round of the league phase on Wednesday.

Five out of six Swiss players were involved. Show more

Barcelona won 4:0 away against AS Roma, with Alayah Pilgrim starting for the Romans. She was substituted in the 67th minute with the score at 0:2. At the other end, Sydney Schertenleib was substituted for Alexia Putellas in the 81st minute. She was not directly involved in the last Barça goal. Barça lead the league phase after two rounds with 6 points and a goal difference of 11:1.

Inauen loses to Vallotto

VfL Wolfsburg also have six points to their name. In the 2-1 win against Vålerenga, Vallotto was substituted in stoppage time with the score still 1-1. Naina Inauen, who was not called up for the national team, played in central midfield for the Norwegians and became a tragic figure. The 24-year-old caused the penalty with a handball in the 5th minute of stoppage time, which Janina Minge converted to make it 2-1.

St. Pölten lose 3-0 to Lyon, with 27-year-old Swiss-American Victoria Laino playing in midfield for the Austrians.

Peng sits on the bench for Chelsea

Chelsea celebrate a 4-0 win against Paris FC. Livia Peng, who made her debut for Chelsea in the first round, once again had to sit on the bench.

In the only Tuesday match without Swiss participation, OH Leuven beat Twente Enschede 2-1.

Matches on Wednesday

The remaining four games of the 2nd round are scheduled for Wednesday. From a Swiss perspective, the match between Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin is of particular interest. The Turin side have two Swiss players under contract, Viola Calligaris and Lia Wälti.