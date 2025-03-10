"D𝗶𝗲 𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘆 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗰𝗵𝘁𝗲 𝗗äää𝗴"This is how wildly the FCB stars celebrated at the Basel Fasnacht
Syl Battistuzzi
10.3.2025
The FCB stars - along with their coaches and support staff - don't miss out on Basel Fasnacht. Shaqiri & Co. are not only right in the middle of it, but also party hard, as the following pictures prove.
10.03.2025, 23:19
Syl Battistuzzi
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Of course, the FC Basel players are also present at the "drey scheenschte Dääg".
The club documented how the FCB stars experienced the carnival on social media. A selection of videos and pictures: