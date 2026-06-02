Breel Embolo is not flying to the USA with his teammates. Picture: Keystone

Breel Embolo will not be able to travel to the USA with the Swiss national team. This was announced by the association in a statement on Tuesday. Corresponding clarifications are underway.

Luca Betschart

On Tuesday afternoon, the Swiss national football team will take off for San Diego, where the team will set up base camp. However, Breel Embolo will not be on board. The reason for this is difficulties with his entry permit.

"Breel Embolo unfortunately cannot fly to the USA with the team. His ESTA was approved until this morning. At 10.30 a.m. we received the information that his ESTA is being checked again," the association wrote in a statement. The ESTA is a system used to determine whether people who wish to enter the USA are authorized to travel.

As soon as the association has found out more, it will provide further information: "We are now in contact with the authorities and assume that Breel will fly in either today or tomorrow and join the team."

Embolo will not be forgotten by his team-mates anyway. Xhaka, Okafor, Akanji and co. send their regards to the 29-year-old from the plane. And the SFA wrote in its post: "There is still a place available, but not for long. See you soon, Breel Embolo."

Picture: Instagram/granitxhaka

One seat empty, but not for long😉

See you soon @BreelEmbolo97✈️ pic.twitter.com/AVb8DnQ6KL — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) June 2, 2026

You might also be interested in this