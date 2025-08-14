Moritz Broschinski set a rather inglorious record in the Bundesliga. IMAGO/DeFodi Images

FC Basel have signed a new striker in Moritz Broschinski. But who is the man who will be scoring goals for FCB in the future? blue Sport introduces the 24-year-old attacker.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Basel has signed Moritz Broschinski from VfL Bochum.

The center forward started his career in Cottbus, moved to Borussia Dortmund's second team and most recently played two and a half years in Bochum.

The 24-year-old set a curious Bundesliga record last season. Show more

The profile

Name: Moritz Broschinski

Date of birth: 23.09.2000 (24)

Nationality: Germany

Height: 1.90 meters

Position: Centre forward

Strong foot: Right

Career

Broschinski came through the youth ranks at Energie Cottbus and was promoted to the first team in 2019. After a season with 17 points in 28 games (including 9 goals), he moved to Borussia Dortmund's second team in the summer of 2020. He missed almost the entire season due to a foot fracture and later a torn muscle bundle and was also unable to really assert himself in the BVB reserves in the following season.

It was not until the fall of 2022 that Broschinski finally got regular playing time with Dortmund's second team in the 3rd Bundesliga. In January 2023, he moved to VfL Bochum in the first Bundesliga. Broschinski made his Bundesliga debut against Hoffenheim and scored just nine minutes after coming on as a substitute.

However, Broschinski never made his big breakthrough at Bochum, with the center forward making the majority of his appearances as a substitute. In August 2025, he moved to the Swiss champions in Basel.

The transfer fee

According to various media outlets, FC Basel paid a transfer fee of around 2.5 million euros for the striker. FC St. Gallen from Switzerland were also interested in Broschinski, but offered less than half the transfer fee, according to Blick.

The statistics

Although he is a center forward, Broschinski is not the big scorer. In 70 Bundesliga games, he has scored just five goals and provided seven assists. The German has scored a total of 20 goals in 150 professional games. Broschinski made two appearances for Bochum this season, scoring one goal.

The curious record

Broschinski set a curious Bundesliga record last season. The striker appeared in 33 of 34 possible matches, but did not play a single 90-minute game. That had never happened before. Broschinski was substituted 15 times and brought on 18 times. The overall sobering result of his 33 partial appearances: 1 goal.

The reason why Basel brought him in

Basel's sporting director Daniel Stucki explains on the club's own website why they signed Moritz Broschinski: "He is tall, extremely fast and very dynamic - so he has a profile that we still lacked in the forward line. He also has a great mentality and we sensed that he really wanted to join us. And although he's not quite young anymore, he's still developing and we firmly believe that he'll really 'open up' with us and be able to realize his full potential."

