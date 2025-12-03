  1. Residential Customers
Take part in our competition This is the new national team jersey for the 2026 World Cup

Luca Betschart

3.12.2025

The Swiss national team jersey for the 2026 World Cup was presented today. blue Sport is giving away one of them.

03.12.2025, 09:14

03.12.2025, 11:35

The Swiss Football Association presents the new home kit for the Swiss national team. Inspired by the iconic design of the Swiss passport, the jersey combines tradition and modernity and sets new standards in sports design.

Next year, Switzerland will be represented with this jersey on the biggest stage in international football - a historic moment, as the national team has qualified for the World Cup finals for the sixth time in a row.

"Qualifying for the most important international football tournament for the sixth time in a row is a great success for Swiss football and proof of the continuous development of our national team. The success of our men's and women's national teams is only possible through strong partnerships based on trust and shared values. Our long-standing collaboration with PUMA shows how we can achieve sustainable success together - on and off the pitch," SFA President Peter Knäbel is quoted as saying in the press release.

Granit Xhaka says: "The details on the jersey remind me of where we come from and what we stand for: for a Switzerland that can achieve great things through cohesion and determination."

