Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Soccer Association, has been critical of FIFA for years. Some would like to see her at the helm of the world soccer governing body.

This photo was taken just a few weeks ago, but Norway’s soccer association president, Lise Klaveness (right), has long since lost confidence in Gianni Infantino.

The 45-year-old lawyer and former national team player (73 international appearances) has been speaking out tirelessly for years about the problems plaguing world soccer under Gianni Infantino’s presidency. Infantino is now in crisis following the clear rejection of his plan to open up the World Cup to private investors. Klaveness is now unequivocally calling for his resignation.

When Infantino took over as FIFA president in 2016, “he was a candidate who was elected on a reform platform based on good governance,” she told the AFP news agency. “Then the situation deteriorated rapidly: distancing turned into acquiescence, even a complete reversal—against a backdrop of a lack of independence from heads of state and other influential figures, particularly from countries that host World Cups.”

Rules that must be followed

Klaveness fired her first shots at Infantino shortly after being elected president of the Norwegian Football Association in 2022. Speaking directly from Doha, she publicly criticized the fact that human rights, gender equality, and democracy had not been “in the starting lineup” when the World Cup was awarded to Qatar. The following year, Norway withheld its vote in Infantino’s re-election to express its dissatisfaction with his leadership of the world governing body.

"Klaveness was, in a sense, the first to voice much of the criticism that many others now share regarding the way Infantino leads FIFA," says Mina Berg, a sports commentator for the Norwegian broadcaster TV2. She is “very concerned that rules and decisions are followed,” Berg adds.

Support for Sepp Blatter

There has been no shortage of reasons for outrage in recent months: FIFA’s awarding of a “Peace Prize” to Donald Trump—with whom Infantino pointedly maintains close ties— the lifting of the ban on U.S. forward Folarin Balogun for the 2026 World Cup following an intervention by the U.S. president; and the now-failed plan to open FIFA to private investors.

The Norwegian Football Association has now decided to bring these allegations before the Ethics Committee of FIFA. Klaveness’s voice carries even more weight today, given that Norway—which had long been absent from major international tournaments—put on a strong showing at the most recent World Cup and was only eliminated by England in the quarterfinals.

Commentators abroad praise her “strong moral compass” and see her as a serious candidate to succeed Infantino should he step down—the FIFA president is running for another term in 2027.

“She was the only one who always took a clear stand and didn’t go with the flow. And at FIFA, the time has come for a woman to take the helm,” wrote former FIFA President Sepp Blatter on X.

The Test at the Polls

Klaveness herself emphasizes that the crisis in world soccer should not be reduced to a mere “Game of Thrones.” Instead, she says, the focus must return to issues of good leadership rather than power struggles. “For us, this was never a personal matter against Gianni Infantino,” she told AFP. “The problems go beyond the president as an individual.”

Although she notes that her name is being mentioned as a possible successor, she dismisses questions about a potential candidacy: “We’re not there yet.” The hurdles are indeed numerous. “Aside from the fact that she is considered extremely radical in many places, especially outside of Europe, she is a woman. That, too, could work against her in many regions of the world,” says Mina Berg.

Even within UEFA, the European soccer federation, which one would expect to be generally more supportive of her, Klaveness failed to win a seat on the Executive Committee in 2023. She was not elected until 2025, when she was the only candidate for the seat reserved for women.