Thursday sees the showdown in the Super League relegation battle. GC coach Tomas Oral wants to radiate confidence at the media conference ahead of the game against St.Gallen - and not talk about Giotto Morandi.

Luca Betschart

Thursday is all about survival in the Super League for the Grasshoppers. The starting position ahead of the final matchday promises to be very tense. The Hoppers are currently in the barrage position and can at least avoid direct relegation on their own with a home win against St.Gallen. If Sion can also help their cause against Winterthur, they could even secure direct relegation.

However, if GC lose against the eastern Swiss side, they could be relegated directly to the Challenge League. GC coach Tomas Oral answers journalists' questions at a media conference ahead of the landmark match.

GC coach Tomas Oral on ...

... the preparation for the final game

"We are very focused. We're not going anywhere now, we're not isolating ourselves again. The team makes a relaxed impression, is playing well and is very confident. I'm absolutely convinced that we'll see the team we've seen in many phases since I've been here."

... Opponents St.Gallen

"They certainly want a clean sheet and will do everything they can to make life as difficult as possible for us."

... the situation of Giotto Morandi

"He's not available at the moment, injured. What exactly is wrong with him? I'd have to ask the medical department again. I can't use him. We don't need to talk about Giotto Morandi now. You can ask me again after the game."

... the big goal of staying in the league

"Everyone knows what it's all about. We've worked very hard to get to this starting position. We were already in a better position, but unfortunately we weren't able to consolidate it. Now we have another huge opportunity to sort it out ourselves. I am absolutely convinced that we will achieve our goal."

... the unfortunate refereeing decisions

"The fact is, it's been a recurring theme throughout the season. There are certain things that need to be rethought and revised. But I'm not the one who has to get the ball rolling or add my two cents."