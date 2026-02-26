  1. Residential Customers
Mega-buck, VAR drama, 3 sending offs What Kobel says about the devastating misplaced pass in stoppage time

Tobias Benz

26.2.2026

Until shortly before the end, everything pointed to extra time in Bergamo on Wednesday evening. But then one bad pass from Gregor Kobel was enough - and Borussia Dortmund's Champions League adventure came to an abrupt end.

26.02.2026, 07:28

26.02.2026, 08:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A catastrophic misplaced pass from Gregor Kobel in stoppage time led to the decisive penalty that eliminated Borussia Dortmund from the Champions League with a 4-1 defeat to Atalanta after VAR drama.
  • After Kobel's mistake, Bensebaini hit Atalanta striker Krstovic in the face with his studs, whereupon the referee awarded a penalty after a VAR check. Bensebaini was shown yellow and red, while Nico Schlotterbeck and Giorgio Scalvini were also shown red for their behavior on the bench.
  • After the game, Kobel took responsibility for the decisive blunder and expressed his deep disappointment at his team's bitter end.
Horror scenario for Gregor Kobel in the Champions League: The three-minute stoppage time had already expired when the national team goalkeeper made a catastrophic mistake. Instead of knocking the ball away, Kobel plays it straight into the feet of opponent Mario Pasalic.

The Croatian knocks the ball into the penalty area, where events then come to a head. First, Kobel deflects the cross slightly, then BVB defender Ramy Bensebaini deflects the ball with his heel, but also hits the head of Atalanta attacker Nikola Krstovic.

The VAR intervenes and the scene is reviewed. Bensebaini clearly hits Krstovic in the face with his studs, who even suffers a cut and bleeds profusely. Referee José Maria Sanchez finally points to the spot. Bensebaini is also sent off with a yellow-red card.

Injured BVB defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who was watching from the bench, was also shown the red card in the confusion surrounding the VAR check. The substituted Atalanta player Giorgio Scalvini was also unable to control his nerves and received a red card for complaining.

Kobel: "I have to clear it up - no matter how"

Lazar Samardzic is unaffected by the heated scenes. The Berlin-born player kept his cool at the penalty and hammered Atalanta into the Champions League round of 16.

"Yes, of course, that was my mistake at the end. I'm really sorry for my boys," said an annoyed Kobel in an interview after the game.

"Football is tough sometimes. Of course I wanted to knock the ball away first. Then it wasn't there. That's a fraction of a second, I was just in the game and tried to find a solution. Of course, I just have to clear it somehow at the end, it doesn't matter how. It's super tough for the team, of course it hurts me."

Emre Can doesn't want to "blame any player". "Gregor has saved us so many times this season, including today in the first half. I'm sorry for the boy," he said. "But when you make so many individual mistakes, it's difficult to progress. We were very unfortunate in the end, but to be honest, we deserved not to progress," said the BVB captain.

