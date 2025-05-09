In an interview with blue Sport, Mario Flick looks back on the bitter defeat against Lugano, the final spurt in the Super League and the transfer rumors surrounding him.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you With four rounds to go, FC Luzern are in 5th place. However, they are only four points behind second place.

Coach Mario Frick says that they will take it game by game and then see where they end up. But the goal is clear: "We'll try to win every game."

Rumors have recently been circulating that Frick is at the top of Schalke's list. Frick does not deny this, but also says: "I've told my advisor that I don't want to hear anything until the end of the season." Show more

The defeat against Lugano still hurts the Lucerne coach for days afterwards. Because he was absolutely satisfied with his team's performance. If Lucerne had three points more in their account, they would now be third in the table, but are currently fifth. However, with four rounds to go, they are only four points behind Servette, who are in second place.

What are the coach's plans for this final spurt? "The maximum, of course. I've already said it a few times and it's boring for you, but the focus is only on the next game against Lausanne (Sunday, 2.15pm live on blue Sport). We want to get back the three points we lost against Lugano," said Frick. They need to play with the same energy and take the stadium with them: "And then I'm convinced the three points will stay in Lucerne."

Frick on transfer rumors

Is third place the declared goal? Frick makes it clear that he is not wasting time with calculations. He is not interested in what ifs. If you do that, "then it usually goes wrong", says Frick and clarifies: "We try to win every game and that is our big goal. And if we manage that, then we'll end up relatively high up in the table."

The end of the season is also the time when rumors circulate. Frick himself is being linked with Schalke. How is he dealing with it? "I've told my advisor that I don't want to hear anything until the end of the season. I'm just focusing on the final phase of the championship and then we'll see. But I've already said a few times that so much has to be right when a new project comes along. I feel so happy and comfortable here in Lucerne. Yes, we'll see how it turns out."

The FCL's position at the end of the season is still written in the stars. And perhaps it depends precisely on whether Frick will still be on the sidelines with Lucerne next season or seek his fortune elsewhere. The answers to these questions, that much is certain, lie in the near future.