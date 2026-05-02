Benfica coach José Mourinho: "Real Madrid haven't contacted me yet." dpa

José Mourinho is still waving goodbye: No call from Madrid, contract with Benfica is up. But the rumor mill is churning at Real - who could take over at the Whites if Arbeloa is sacked?

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Portuguese star coach José Mourinho has put a damper on speculation about a possible move from Benfica Lisbon to Real Madrid. "No, nobody from Real Madrid has spoken to me, I can guarantee that," the 63-year-old replied when asked during a press conference whether he would sign for the Whites this summer.

He couldn't say anything more about it. It is also known that his contract with Benfica runs for another year, Mourinho added. He took over in Lisbon in September 2025 as the successor to Bruno Lage, who was relieved of his duties following a Champions League defeat.

Arbeloa has also long been under pressure at Real

Real coach Álvaro Arbeloa has only been in charge of the Real team since January. Nevertheless, Xabi Alonso's successor is already under a lot of pressure, as the club was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, failed to win the Copa del Rey early on and are eleven points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

In addition to Mourinho, the speculative sports press has also named Zinédine Zidane, Didier Deschamps, Mauricio Pochettino, Jürgen Klopp and Massimiliano Allegri as possible Arbeloa successors.