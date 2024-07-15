Murat Yakin and Giorgio Contini will remain with the Swiss national team. At a media conference, the head coach talks about the extension of his contract and comments on the retirement of Xherdan Shaqiri.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SFA announced the duration of the new contracts of Murat Yakin and Giorgio Contini on Monday. Head coach Yakin receives a 2+2-year contract, Contini signs a contract until 2026.

Shortly before the media conference, the coaching team learns of Xherdan Shaqiri's withdrawal from the national team. Yakin regrets this, raves about the 32-year-old and says: "A big thank you from my side for having had such a footballer in Switzerland."

National team director Pierluigi Tami and SFA president Dominique Blanc also commented on Shaqiri's departure and the pleasing contract extensions. Show more

If everything goes according to plan, Murat Yakin will remain coach of the Swiss national team until 2028. The 49-year-old signed a 2+2-year contract at the weekend. If the national team qualifies for the 2026 World Cup, the contract will automatically be extended by a further two years. Assistant coach Giorgio Contini signs a two-year contract.

"I am very proud that you are putting the national team in my hands," said Yakin on the extended collaboration. And Contini emphasizes: "The staff is excellent. We harmonize perfectly. It makes me proud to be on this path together."

Xherdan Shaqiri, on the other hand, will no longer be part of the team. Yakin and Co. only found out about the exceptional player's withdrawal from the national team shortly before the media conference. "We were all informed at the same time. I regret it very much, we had a good working relationship," said Yakin. But his decision had to be accepted: "A big thank you from my side for having had such a great footballer in Switzerland."

Murat Yakin (right) can no longer count on the services of Xherdan Shaqiri in the future. Picture: Keystone

For review: The media conference in the live ticker