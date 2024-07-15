Murat Yakin and Giorgio Contini will remain with the Swiss national team. At a media conference, the head coach talks about the extension of his contract and comments on the retirement of Xherdan Shaqiri.
- The SFA announced the duration of the new contracts of Murat Yakin and Giorgio Contini on Monday. Head coach Yakin receives a 2+2-year contract, Contini signs a contract until 2026.
- Shortly before the media conference, the coaching team learns of Xherdan Shaqiri's withdrawal from the national team. Yakin regrets this, raves about the 32-year-old and says: "A big thank you from my side for having had such a footballer in Switzerland."
- National team director Pierluigi Tami and SFA president Dominique Blanc also commented on Shaqiri's departure and the pleasing contract extensions.
If everything goes according to plan, Murat Yakin will remain coach of the Swiss national team until 2028. The 49-year-old signed a 2+2-year contract at the weekend. If the national team qualifies for the 2026 World Cup, the contract will automatically be extended by a further two years. Assistant coach Giorgio Contini signs a two-year contract.
"I am very proud that you are putting the national team in my hands," said Yakin on the extended collaboration. And Contini emphasizes: "The staff is excellent. We harmonize perfectly. It makes me proud to be on this path together."
Xherdan Shaqiri, on the other hand, will no longer be part of the team. Yakin and Co. only found out about the exceptional player's withdrawal from the national team shortly before the media conference. "We were all informed at the same time. I regret it very much, we had a good working relationship," said Yakin. But his decision had to be accepted: "A big thank you from my side for having had such a great footballer in Switzerland."
For review: The media conference in the live ticker
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Then all questions are answered - the media conference is over
What's next for the national team?
"It's blow by blow. The Nations League is coming up. The summer period is always uncertain because of potential transfers," said Yakin. "We also have to wait and see."
Is the door now closed for Shaqiri?
Tami: "It's too early to say. We were informed of his decision today. I think it was a difficult decision for him too." He has so many good memories with the exceptional player, Tami adds: "He always showed professionalism - especially during the last European Championship, where his behavior was a good example for everyone."
Yakin's favorite Shaqiri moment
"There was a highlight from him in every game - whether it was a goal or a trick. I wouldn't know which game I could single out," says Yakin about the departing national team star. "I saw him once as a spectator on the sidelines at U18 level. One action has stayed with me. He stroked the ball, controlled his opponent and at the same time influenced the linesman. That was the most impressive moment for me."
Yakin: "More would have been possible with this team"
"The final would have been possible," believes the national team coach. "We could have gone very far. Luck wasn't on our side when you go out on penalties. Unfortunately, that's part of the sport, but we were close. More would have been possible with this team."
Were there any signs that Shaqiri would retire?
"I don't know the details. In the end, it's his decision. We have to respect that. He informed us in advance, that's enough," says Yakin. They found out about his resignation at 2.30 pm today.
Yakin praises Shaqiri again
"We don't have the opportunity to have 20 players at the absolute top level. We can't choose from 20 or 25 players. That's why it was important that Shaqiri understood his role and was very exemplary." Shaqiri played his part in the successful European Championship tournament and showed a lot of understanding: "He also realized that the rhythm in America is not the same as in Europe."
Contini explains his decision to stay
"Something is growing here. Something is created here together. I want to continue this together with Muri," said the 50-year-old.
Are further resignations expected?
"We don't know anything about that. The players are on vacation, so there's no reason for us to do so at the moment. We will first analyze the situation and then hold individual talks."
What if we fail to qualify for the 2026 World Cup?
Tami: "If we don't qualify for the World Cup, the contract expires. And if we do, the contract is automatically extended."
Was Yakin surprised by Shaqiri's resignation?
"We were all informed at the same time. I regret it very much, we had a good working relationship," says Yakin. They worked well together until the end. "We have always said that deserving players can make their own decision after a major tournament. (...) We respect the decision. We regret to say goodbye to such a great footballer. A big thank you for having had such a footballer in Switzerland."
Tami takes the floor
"Murat Yakin was always Plan A," says national team director Pierluigi Tami and is delighted: "I'm glad we can continue with this continuity." Tami also thanked the entire staff and praised them: "We were on the same level as England in terms of football, but also mentally and physically."
On the contract extension with the head coach, Tami says: "He has signed a 2+2-year contract. The first step is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup."
Contini: "The anticipation is already there"
Contini thanks Yakin and the association for the opportunity to remain assistant coach. "I'm already looking forward to the new tasks," says Contini. "The staff is excellent. We harmonize perfectly. It makes me proud to be on this path together."
Yakin: "I am very proud"
Murat Yakin is delighted with the agreement that has been reached. "I'm very proud that you're putting the national team in my hands," says the national team coach, emphasizing that he sees a lot of potential in this team. "It hurt everyone that we didn't take part in the final yesterday. But our goals and ambitions are high."
Dominique Blanc takes the floor
SFA President Dominique Blanc first confirms Shaqiri's retirement from the national team and expresses his thanks to the long-time top performer. "Merci, Mr. Shaqiri," says Blanc and really goes into raptures.
The SVF president then turns to the contracts with the two coaches - and reveals what was previously unknown: Yakin will receive a four-year contract if he qualifies for the major tournaments, while Giorgio Contini will receive a two-year contract as assistant coach. "Both have earned these contracts," says Blanc.
All set - the media conference begins
Adrian Arnold, SFA Director of Communications, opens the media conference and explains: "The contracts were drawn up and signed this weekend." This marks the start of a new phase.
Start of the media conference delayed
It was actually supposed to start at 4 pm. But the coaching duo are still waiting.
Shortly before the media conference: Shaqiri announces his retirement from the national team
Shortly before the announced media conference, Xherdan Shaqiri announces his retirement from the national team on social media. "Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss senior national team and unforgettable moments. It's time to say goodbye to the national team," wrote the 32-year-old. What does coach Yakin have to say about the departure of the long-time top performer?
Zubi: "Yakin and Contini have shut their critics up"
blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler is delighted with Murat Yakin's contract extension. For the former international goalkeeper, one thing is clear: "You couldn't wish for a better coach than Yakin for the national team."
Yakin and Contini stay
Last week, it was announced that Murat Yakin would remain coach of the Swiss national team. Assistant Giorgio Contini also extended his contract. After the strong performances at the European Championships in Germany, where Switzerland reached the quarter-finals and only lost to finalists England on penalties, the coaching duo's collaboration was extended. The duration of the new contracts remains open for the time being.
The association had already offered Yakin a contract extension before the tournament, which he turned down at the time. The 49-year-old explained at the time that he wanted to focus on the European Championships and then resume talks. With the team's good performances, he has made a good case for an extension.
Yakin, who has been national team coach since August 2021, will now lead the team into the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico following the successful qualifying campaigns for the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 European Championship. First up is the Nations League in the fall, where Switzerland will face Spain, Denmark and Serbia.
Giorgio Contini joined the national team in February after the previous assistant coach Vincent Cavin left the association. The 50-year-old, who had previously worked alongside Yakin at FC Lucerne, quickly fitted in with the team, gained a lot of respect among the players after a short time and was considered a key factor in the successful performances at the European Championships.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the Swiss national team's media conference. Murat Yakin and Giorgio Contini talk about their contract extensions.