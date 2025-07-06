Wälti, Lehmann, Peng & Co. introduce themselves This is what our Nati stars would be called as Icelanders

Ahead of the crunch match against Iceland, our national team players tell blue Sport what their Icelandic names would be. With Alisha, Livia, Noelle and Julia, four Markusdóttirs would be in the squad.

Michael Wegmann

Ahead of the big match against the Icelanders with their "Huh!" battle cry, our national team players tell blue Sport what their names would be as Icelanders.

A who's "Huh!"

A who is Huh? national team captain would be Lia Andreasdóttir, Nadine Jürgdóttir would play in the side and Riola Agronsdóttir would score the goals.

Incidentally, Alisha Lehmann would be called Alisha Markusdóttir as an Icelander and would have three namesakes in the squad. The fathers of goalie Livia Peng and defenders Noelle Maritz and Julia Stierli are also called Markus.

In Iceland, a girl is usually given her surname after her father's first name. Then "dóttir" (daughter) is added. So: Alisha Markusdóttir (Markus' daughter). The same for boys - except that a "son" is added instead of "dóttir".

