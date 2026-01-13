"A breakdown - an emergency call" This is what the international media write about Alonso's exit

After the defeat against arch-rivals Barça, it's over: Real and Alonso are going their separate ways again. The press comments on the Spaniard's surprising departure after just under six months in charge.

Syl Battistuzzi

Germany 🇩🇪

Bild: "Coach bang at Real - Alonso fired"

Kicker: "The day after losing the Clásico in the Supercopa final, Xabi Alonso is history at Real Madrid. The 44-year-old failed much earlier, which now also threatens his successor."

Ran: "Xabi Alonso is gone. The separation comes as no surprise, which doesn't make it any less absurd. It also sends out a fatal signal."

Sport1: "Xabi Alonso has to leave Real Madrid. Just eight minutes later, the Whites announce who his successor will be."

Spain 🇪🇸

AS: "Xabi Alonso has been sacked! After 232 days and 34 games, he is no longer Real Madrid coach. The reason is the results and impressions: The club felt that the team was not playing to its full potential."

"The mood at the Bernabéu has been depressed since November 1. Only seven wins in the last 14 games. A win rate of 50 percent, which is not worthy of the club. A collapse. An emergency call."

Marca: "Alonso sacked! The board had been harboring doubts about the project for weeks. There was a promising start, followed by a gradual loss of confidence that reached its nadir in Jeddah. The rock'n'roll promised by the coach failed to materialize. The team almost always lacked verve and energy and their physical condition was questionable. The disunity within the team was another factor that ultimately contributed to Xabi's dismissal. You got the feeling he hadn't found a connection with the team."

Mundo Deportivo: "Real announce the departure of Xabi Alonso and his successor. Xabi Alonso was not even allowed to complete a full season as Real Madrid coach."

Sport: "After arriving in the summer with the aim of revolutionizing the club and changing Ancelotti's methods after a disappointing year, Alonso was only in charge for seven months. His tenure began promisingly with his first games at the Club World Cup, but he has since fallen far short of high expectations."

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Daily Mail: "Xabi Alonso sacked by Real - after just seven months."

The Mirror: "Xabi Alonso only joined Real Madrid from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, but the former midfielder has already left the Santiago Bernabéu after a disappointing first season."

The Sun: "Alonso's status as an available coach comes at a time of great movement in the coaching market. Manchester United are on the lookout following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, while Manchester City could also be a possibility now that Pep Guardiola's future beyond the summer is also uncertain. However, the most interesting coaching move could be a return to another former club after Liverpool, which would increase the pressure on Arne Slot."

France 🇫🇷

Le Figaro: "A bombshell in Spain. The tactical revolution promised by the former midfielder during the last Club World Cup in the USA, which followed on from his success in Germany, never really got off the ground despite a very encouraging start with 13 wins from the first 14 games."

Le Monde: "Despite Kylian Mbappé's excellent performances since the start of the season, Xabi Alonso has not managed to give his team the same attractive and fluid style of play as his Bayer Leverkusen side."

Le Parisien: "Xabi Alonso, who arrived from Germany with a glowing reputation, never managed to unite the Real Madrid team behind his ambitious game plan."

Italy 🇮🇹

Corriere dello Sport: "Scandal at Spanish record champions Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso is no longer coach of the 'Blancos'."

Gazzetta dello Sport: "Earthquake at Real Madrid: It's over between Xabi Alonso and the Spanish club. The club and coach have mutually agreed on a painful divorce. An era is coming to an end."

La Repubblica: "Real Madrid had backed Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's heir. Despite a decent start, however, the season began to wobble: Unexpected defeats and draws caused doubts internally. Real are currently second in the league, four points behind Barcelona, and seventh in the Champions League."

Tuttosport: "The defeat in the Super Cup will be Alonso's undoing: the project for the post-Ancelotti era has failed miserably after just a few months. The adventure of the former Bayer Leverkusen coach on the bench of the Whites is over."