Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro (right) does not want to let Granit Xhaka go. imago

Rumors recently made the rounds that Granit Xhaka could leave Leverkusen next summer and move to Turkey or Saudi Arabia. Bayer boss Fernando Carro vehemently denies this.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Will Granit Xhaka leave Bayer Leverkusen next summer? According to a media report, Galatasaray Istanbul in particular is keen on the national team captain.

However, according to Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro, a transfer of the Swiss player is not on the table. Although Bayer are facing a change in the summer, Xhaka is not part of it, says Carro.

There are also rumors about Florian Wirtz. Regarding the speculation about the star player, Carro says: "I expect him to stay." Show more

On Good Friday, Sky reporters Florian Plettenberg and Dennis Bayer made people sit up and take notice when they reported that Galatasaray Istanbul had launched an attempt to lure Granit Xhaka away from Bayer Leverkusen and to Turkey. Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also said to be very interested in signing the national team captain, whose contract in Leverkusen runs until 2028.

There is also said to have already been an initial exchange between Xhaka, Galatasaray and an intermediary. The 32-year-old himself has so far remained silent about the rumors in public.

However, Leverkusen boss Fernando Carro has now spoken out and said on the fringes of the Laureus Award in Madrid that there will be a "small to medium-sized shake-up" at Bayer in the summer, but that Xhaka will not be part of it, as the German football magazine "Kicker" writes. The Swiss player's departure is not an issue. Blick also quotes Carro as follows: "We are very happy with Xhaka. We are not planning to let him go."

Tah leaves - can Wirtz be kept?

According to Sky, Xhaka also wants to make his future decision dependent on what the team will look like in the coming season. A big factor in this is superstar Florian Wirtz, who is being chased by Europe's top clubs.

"I expect him to stay," Carro told Kicker when asked about Wirtz. There is said to have been no offer from Bayern, at least not yet. "Bayern have not contacted us. So there is no offer from Bayern."

However, the departure of a regular player is already certain. Jonathan Tah announced at the weekend that he would not be renewing his contract at Leverkusen and would be leaving the club in the summer. A free transfer to FC Barcelona is under discussion.

