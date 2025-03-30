Grasshopper Club Zurich has returned its headquarters to the city. blue Sport visited the Hoppers in their new "home" and asked why the club was drawn back to the city.

In 2005, Grasshopper Club Zurich moved its headquarters from the city to Niederhasli, where the new GC Campus was opened at the time. Now, 20 years later, the record-breaking champions are returning to the city of Zurich. GC has opened its new headquarters at Schifflände 5. In future, press conferences, fan workshops and meetings will be held in the premises directly on the Limmat.

"We are the oldest and most traditional club in the city of Zurich. Now we are in the oldest and most traditional district in Zurich. That's a good match," says Mike-David Burkhard, Head of Commercial at GC, explaining the return to the city. The majority of the Hoppers' season ticket holders still come from the city. It was therefore extremely important for the club to re-establish its proximity to the fans.

"It is also very important for us to be able to participate more in city life again. We can take part in the Sechseläuten or the Street Parade from the terrace, for example," explains Burkhard. On the other hand, the new location offers the football club the opportunity to work more closely with the other eleven GC sections, such as the basketball, handball and rowing teams.

The Hoppers are in the midst of a relegation battle and urgently need points. A win against city rivals FCZ would be just what they need. blue Sport will broadcast the derby live on Sunday, kick-off is at 4.30 pm.