Controversial penalty whistle by Sandro Schärer in Paris. Urs Meier understands the decision, but would have liked the Swiss referee not to have pointed to the spot.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you A controversial penalty for PSG causes discussion: After Dembélé's cross, the ball bounces over Davies' thigh onto his arm, referee Schärer decides on a penalty after VAR intervention.

Refereeing expert Urs Meier considers the decision justifiable, as Davies is taking a risk with his arm position, but would have preferred the VAR not to intervene.

However, the first penalty for Bayern after a foul on Luis Diaz remains undisputed. Overall, Meier praised the referee's performance and saw no reason for fundamental criticism. Show more

The final goal of a furious first half between Bayern and PSG is a talking point. Dembélé's cross first hits Davies' thigh and then his arm. The Swiss referee Sandro Schärer initially allows the game to continue, but then points to the spot after consulting the VAR images. Dembélé scores to make it 3:2 for PSG.

During half-time, there is also a heated discussion in the blue Sport studio. Refereeing expert Urs Meier explains: "He takes a risk with his arm. That's why you can give it, even if the ball hits his thigh. Even if I would have preferred it if he hadn't given it and the VAR didn't get involved. Maybe he would have decided differently if he'd had his VAR Fedayi San at his side."

Meier on Schärer: "World class! He's ready for the World Cup"

However, the former referee does not understand why Davies does not keep his arms behind his back. "He has his arms behind his back first. Why doesn't he turn away like that?"

In contrast, there is no discussion about the first penalty that Schärer whistles. "Clear-cut", Meier is certain about the foul against Bayern's Luis Diaz.

However, according to Meier, there should be no discussion about Schärer. "Everyone on that pitch put in a sensational performance and to only discuss it now is wrong." He is delighted with Schärer himself: "That was a terrific performance. World class! He's ready for the World Cup."