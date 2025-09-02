Manuel Akanji is now wearing the Inter Milan jersey - but the Nerazzurri fans' joy is limited.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manuel Akanji moves from Manchester City to Inter Milan on loan, with an option to buy for 15 million euros.

Many Inter supporters are unhappy because Pavard, an important defender, is leaving and Akanji plays centrally rather than in the problem position on the right.

In Switzerland, the transfer is being celebrated, while in Milan skepticism and accusations against the club management prevail. Show more

It has been clear since Monday: national team defender Manuel Akanji is leaving Manchester City to join Inter. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the move will initially be on loan for one season. Inter will transfer two million euros to the English club in return, with a purchase option of 15 million euros.

Akanji has plenty of international experience: He won the Champions League and two Premier League titles with City and previously played for Borussia Dortmund and FC Basel. From a Swiss perspective, the transfer is a highlight - after all, it means that the national team defender will remain present on the highest European stage in the future.

Displeasure among the fans

In Milan, however, the mood is mixed. Many Inter fans are puzzled by the transfer strategy of sporting director Giuseppe Marotta, reports the portal "sport.virgilio.it".

The main point of criticism is the departure of Benjamin Pavard (going to Marseille). Inter are already well equipped in central defense with Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan de Vrij and Yann Bisseck, but there is a need on the right side of defense.

Many supporters see no real progress in the departure of Pavard and the arrival of Akanji. On social media, they say: "If Pavard leaves and Akanji comes - what will change?" or "Akanji is great, but why are they letting Pavard go? It makes no sense."

Between hope and skepticism

Some fans accuse the club management of primarily wanting to cut wage costs instead of making smart sporting decisions. Some even escalate the criticism: "Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni - that would be the weakest defense we've ever had."

Akanji himself opted for Inter - and against Milan - in order to continue playing in the Champions League. It remains to be seen whether he will live up to the high expectations in Milan. The 30-year-old starts his new role in Serie A after the international break.

Videos from the department