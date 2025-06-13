  1. Residential Customers
Even Salzburg is taking part This is why Barcelona and Liverpool are missing from the Club World Cup

Jan Arnet

13.6.2025

Lamine Yamal can (or must) go on vacation: Barça will not be taking part in the Club World Cup.
Keystone

From June 15 to July 13, the Club World Cup with 32 teams will take place in the USA for the first time. Not all of the top European clubs are taking part. For example, the Spanish, English and Italian champions are missing.

13.06.2025, 10:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The FIFA Club World Cup will be held in the USA from June 15 to July 13.
  • For the first time, 32 teams are taking part, 12 of them from Europe. However, English champions Liverpool, Italian champions Napoli and Spain's double winners Barça are all missing.
  • In addition to the Champions League winners of the last four years, the best teams in the UEFA four-year rankings will also qualify. However, a maximum of two teams per country get a ticket.
Show more

Spanish champions, Spanish Cup winners, Spanish Supercopa winners and Champions League semi-finalists: FC Barcelona can look back on a strong season. However, the Catalans are just as unlikely to take part in the Club World Cup as English champions Liverpool and Scudetto winners Napoli. Why?

Twelve teams from Europe qualify for FIFA's mega tournament: the winners of the Champions League 2021 to 2024 Chelsea FC (2021), Real Madrid (2022 and 2024) and Manchester City (2023) as well as the nine best teams in the European four-year rankings. If two teams from one country are already in the tournament, only teams from other European leagues may qualify.

Club World CupThese are the groups for the first edition in summer 2025

Because Barça are behind Atlético Madrid in the four-year ranking, Hansi Flick's team must stay at home. Liverpool are not allowed to take part because two other English teams (Champions League winners), ManCity and Chelsea, have already qualified. Napoli are (still) ahead of Inter and Juve from Serie A.

So while some top teams are missing (including Leverkusen and Arsenal), RB Salzburg are delighted to be taking part. Although the Austrians have missed out on the league title in the past two seasons and have also failed to achieve much internationally, they benefit from the rule that only two teams from the same country are allowed to take part in the Club World Cup. Salzburg thus secured the last European ticket. There are no Swiss teams in the tournament.

Participants, mode and rewardsEverything you need to know about the Club World Cup

The groups of the Club World Cup

  • Group A: Palmeiras (BRA), FC Porto, Al Ahly (EGY), Inter Miami.
  • Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Botafogo (BRA), Seattle Sounders (Stefan Frei).
  • Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City (NZL), Boca Juniors (ARG), Benfica Lisbon (Zeki Amdouni).
  • Group D: Flamengo (BRA), Espérance de Tunis, Chelsea, Club Léon (MEX).
  • Group E: River Plate (ARG), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), Monterrey (MEX), Inter Milan (Yann Sommer).
  • Group F: Fluminense (BRA), Borussia Dortmund (Gregor Kobel), Ulsan (KOR), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA).
  • Group G: Manchester City (Manuel Akanji), Wydad (MAR), Al Ain (UAE), Juventus Turin.
  • Group H: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal (KSA), Pachuca (MEX), Salzburg (Bryan Okoh).

    The top two teams in each group qualify for the round of 16.
Show more

Football news

