FC Basel is letting central defender Jonas Adjetey move to the Bundesliga with immediate effect. In a press release, FCB president David Degen explains why the transfer is going ahead despite the sporting management's opposition.

Jonas Adjetey is leaving FC Basel with immediate effect. After a total of 73 competitive matches, the 22-year-old is making the leap to the German Bundesliga and joining VfL Wolfsburg. This is despite the fact that the sporting management is actually against the transfer.

President David Degen explained in a press release: "It is important for us to emphasize that this transfer was, for once, a decision by the board of directors - the sporting management spoke out against it for understandable reasons. After the unexpected turn of events on Monday, we as the Board of Directors decided that we simply could not turn down the final offer from VfL Wolfsburg."

Adjetey replacement and a striker wanted

The reason for this was the goal of making FCB "economically sustainable and independent". The club is still reliant on transfer income to achieve this. "In addition, I feel a bit responsible for Jonas because I brought him directly to FCB from Ghana. This transfer can be groundbreaking for his personal future in many ways." Adjetey joined FCB from Ghanaian club FC Berekum Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

The Board of Directors also emphasizes that they are aware of the risk taken by the short-term squad change. The next landmark match is already coming up on Wednesday with the Cup quarter-final in St. Gallen. "That's not ideal. But we are convinced that our squad is strong enough to cope with this situation in the national competition," Degen is quoted as saying. Nevertheless, the team will be looking intensively for a replacement with immediate effect - as well as for a new forward.

Degen expresses his full confidence in the new coach Stephan Lichtsteiner and sporting director Daniel Stucki. "It is also clear that Daniel Stucki, Stephan Lichtsteiner and his coaching team have our full backing - regardless of the results in the current difficult situation," said Degen, who emphasized: "We want to build something together and are planning accordingly for the long term in this constellation."

