"Have a ban" Why Dortmund legend Karl-Heinz Riedle is no longer allowed to attend FCZ matches

Luca Betschart

21.4.2025

Dortmund legend Karl-Heinz Riedle explains in an exclusive interview with blue Sport why and by whom he is banned from watching FC Zurich matches live in the stadium.

21.04.2025, 13:00

Will FCZ make it into the top 6 and thus into the Championship Group or will the Zurich team actually be ousted on the last matchday before the table is separated on Monday? Lausanne (at home against Lugano) and St.Gallen (at home against Sion) are both just three points behind - and will be hoping that Zurich have nothing to play for in their away game at Young Boys.

FCSG captain with a challenge. Görtler:

FCSG captain with a challengeGörtler: "We're still alive - I'm speculating that Zurich won't get anything in Bern"

FCZ, on the other hand, will be looking to show a reaction after the 4-0 defeat in the classic against Basel and at least get the one point they still need to qualify for the Championship Group. Perhaps a good omen for the Zurich side: Dortmund legend Karl-Heinz Riedle is unlikely to be watching the game live in the stadium.

The reason for this is easy to explain. Riedle's son Alessandro has been assistant coach at FCZ since July 2024 - and has apparently put his foot down. "He has now banned me from coming. Because every time I've been there, they've lost," explained Karl-Heinz Riedle in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "Then maybe I won't come to the home games after all. But he does a very good job. It's not an easy job at FC Zurich. But he likes it very much."

Like all other Super League games, you can watch the match between YB and Zurich live on blue Sport. Kick-off is at 4.30 pm on Easter Monday.

