All was still well with the world: GC fans celebrate the 4:3 victory after extra time in the Cup quarter-final against Sion in February. Imago

The Grasshoppers have to pay a fine of 52,300 francs for the inglorious incidents at the championship match against FC Zurich on February 21. But GC does not present a good picture in any other way either.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you GC has been fined over CHF 50,000 by the Swiss Football League (SFL) Disciplinary Commission for throwing a firecracker in the direction of the pitch and setting off pyrotechnics.

The whole thing happened back in February. But on Saturday, GC will keep the league on its toes again. The U21 team will not play a championship match because many of the young players are playing in the first team.

This should not happen again in the future. "The SFL will propose an amendment to the regulations for its own competitions at the Extraordinary General Assembly on Monday, May 18, 2026," reads a statement.

On Monday, GC has the chance to make positive headlines again. To do so, they would have to win the first leg of the barrage against Aarau (20:15 live on blue Sport). Show more

The disciplinary committee of the Swiss Football League (SFL) announced in a press release that the throwing of a firecracker in the direction of the pitch is particularly significant.

The fact that various pyrotechnic objects from the GC fan sector were set off in the Letzigrund stadium was also included in the verdict. GC was ordered to make this decision public. In particular, the fan clubs are to be informed of the consequences of such behavior.

In the SFL's press release, Grasshopper Fussball AG points out that it is supporting the investigation into the incidents and is reviewing the available video material to identify the individuals involved in order to enforce measures such as stadium bans. The club is also cooperating with the relevant security authorities in any criminal proceedings.

GC does not present a good picture

The fine comes just one day after the Hoppers made further negative headlines. Because the Zurich side already have to play the first leg of the barrage against Aarau on Monday, thanks to Metallica, they fielded a B-team on Saturday. However, they did a great job and celebrated a 3:1 victory away from home against Lausanne.

The problem: because GC is taking its young players with it, the Zurich club did not enter the match against FC Courtételle with its U21 team in the 1st Division Classic championship. The match was scored with a 0:3 forfeit defeat against GC. And this game could distort the race for promotion.

The SFL wrote in a press release: "The Swiss Football League clearly criticizes the actions of Grasshopper Club Zürich. In the SFL's view, the fact that the club's U21 team is not playing in a 1st Division Classic championship match because numerous young players are being used in the Brack Super League championship match against FC Lausanne-Sport is incompatible with the concept of fair play and the responsibility of a professional club."

It is particularly problematic if the non-appearance could have an impact on sporting decisions in a championship. This should not happen again in the future. "The SFL will propose an amendment to the regulations for its own competitions at the Extraordinary General Assembly on Monday, May 18, 2026. This should oblige the clubs to field a team in every championship match that corresponds to the club's sporting ability. In future, it should be possible to impose disciplinary sanctions for the deliberate deployment of a team that is obviously massively weakened, regardless of the club's motivation," writes the SFL.

In the coming week, GC would finally like to make positive headlines again. With a successful performance in the barrage against Aarau. blue Sport will broadcast the matches live.

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