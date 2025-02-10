In November, Xhaka announced after his goal against Heidenheim that he would be a father for the third time. Now it should be soon. imago

blue Sport has learned that Granit Xhaka will probably not be joining the national team camp in March. The reason is a good one: the Leverkusen star is going to be a father again. Will Ardon Jashari now play for Xhaka against Northern Ireland?

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leverkusen star Granit Xhaka has a record 135 international caps. There probably won't be any more in March.

In consultation with Murat Yakin, Xhaka will skip the games in Northern Ireland (March 21) and in St. Gallen against Luxembourg (March 24).

The reason: a new addition to the family. Xhaka and his wife Leonita will become parents for the third time in the next few weeks. Xhaka announced the pregnancy back in November with a "baby cheer". A break from playing should also do Xhaka good. Show more

The national team will kick off the important 2025 World Cup qualifying year on March 17, first with a short camp in Faro, Portugal, then with the test matches in Northern Ireland on March 21 and three days later against Luxembourg in St. Gallen.

Nati squad with Blondel and without Xhaka

It has not yet been decided which players Nati coach Murat Yakin will nominate. Too much can still happen in the five weeks or so until the kick-off. It is highly likely that a completely new face will join the national team. Lucas Blondel (28), right-back for Boca Juniors and Argentinian-Swiss dual citizen(blue Sport reported).

In all likelihood, the most prominent name among Yakin's men will not be there to welcome Blondel to the national team. According to information from blue Sport, national team captain Granit Xhaka will not be joining the squad. The reason: Xhaka is due to become a father for the third time in the next few days.

He announced the baby himself back in November. After scoring a goal against Heidenheim, he unpacked the "baby cheer" by taking the ball under his shirt and sucking his thumb.

Who will do the Xhaka? Jashari, Sierro or Zakaria?

After the final whistle, he confirmed that his wife Leonita is pregnant. The two already have two daughters: Ayana was born in 2019 and Laneya in 2021.

Xhaka has now agreed with Yakin that he will take a break from the national team in March. This should do him good anyway, as he has already played 46 games since June 2024.

The last time Xhaka did not play for the national team was at the end of 2021. Xhaka was absent from the World Cup qualifiers at Yakin's start as national team coach due to an hamstring injury.

It is quite possible that Ardon Jashari (22) will replace Xhaka against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. The youngster from Bruges is being touted as Xhaka's legitimate successor as the national team leader due to his style of play, appearance and skills.

However, Ligue 1 stars Vincent Sierro and Denis Zakaria can also hope to fill the vacant spot in the center.

