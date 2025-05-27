Sydney Schertenleib is disappointed after the 3:3 draw against Iceland. Keystone

For the Swiss national team, the next two Nations League games are not only about gaining confidence for the home European Championships, but also about avoiding the serious consequences of relegation from League A.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team is fighting against relegation from League A in the Nations League. If they lose against France and Norway, relegation to League B would be sealed.

If Switzerland finish second in their group, they will remain in League A. If they finish third in their group, they would have the chance to secure their place in the league via the play-offs.

If they were relegated, it would be more difficult for the Swiss national team to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. That is why the upcoming Nations League matches are not just about preparing for the home European Championships. Show more

The home European Championships this summer (July 2 to 27) will be a major career highlight for all Swiss female footballers, but the two upcoming Nations League matches against France (May 30) and Norway (June 3) are much more than just preparatory matches for the home European Championships. They are about setting the course for the future. If Switzerland finishes the group in 4th and last place, relegation to League B will be sealed. This would make it more difficult for Switzerland to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Who relegates, who has to go to the play-offs?

The four third-placed teams in League A will play play-offs against the second-placed teams from the League B groups. The winners of the duels will play in League A in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, while the losing teams will be relegated to League B. The matches will not take place until after the European Championship.

The fourth-placed teams in each group are relegated to League B. After four of six match days, Switzerland is bottom of the table. However, its chances of overtaking Iceland and Norway are still intact. Switzerland cannot be relegated on matchday 5. Even in the event of a defeat against France, the decision would not be made until the last matchday.

The top two teams in each group will remain in League A and have a better chance of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Who will contest the final phase of the Nations League?

The four group winners of League A qualify for the final phase, which is played in a knockout format. The semi-finals (first and second leg) will take place between October 22 and 28. The final and the duel for third place will also be decided in a first and second leg between November 26 and December 2. France can no longer be displaced from the top of the Swiss group and has therefore already qualified for the final phase.

The upcoming matches and the table

May 30: France - Switzerland / Norway - Iceland

June 3: Iceland - France / Switzerland - Norway

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt. Image: SVF This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like. Image: SFV Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt. Image: SFV And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern." Image: SFV Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully. Image: SFV National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride. Image: SFV The shirt is also available for men. Image: Puma On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship. Image: SFV The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt. Image: SVF This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like. Image: SFV Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt. Image: SFV And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern." Image: SFV Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully. Image: SFV National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride. Image: SFV The shirt is also available for men. Image: Puma On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship. Image: SFV

All previous matches in the Swiss group