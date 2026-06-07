A commentary This is why it's good when Xhaka and Yakin clash

After the tired 1-1 draw against a modest Australia in the last test before the World Cup kick-off, Granit Xhaka sounds the alarm and grumbles about the larifari attitude. That was already the case in 2023 - and it turned out well. Even weak final tests are not a bad omen - on the contrary.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka criticizes the last week of training after the 1:1. "We have to tighten the reins, otherwise we'll go home after three games," he says.

The captain criticized the larifari attitude of the Nati back in 2023 and clashed with coach Murat Yakin.

"A good omen", says Michi Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, as does the tired last test against Australia. Show more

After the 1:1 draw against a modest Australia in the last test before the World Cup opener against Qatar, Granit Xhaka sounds the alarm in the SRF interview. He says: "But I also have to say that there were certain things this week that weren't good. And then you perform like that."

And: "It's not about the World Cup tension, but I've learned that I also have to watch what I say." Or: "I'd like to say everything now, but I'll keep it to myself."

"I need to discuss this with Granit in private"

Oops. The captain seems really annoyed. It may only have been a test, but it's going to be difficult, Xhaka continues. "We have to tighten the reins, otherwise we can go home after three games. You can't play like that, with all due respect. We have to wake up!"

A few minutes later, Murat Yakin is confronted with his captain's statements. First he says with a smug smile: "It never gets boring with Granit." Then he says: "I'll have to discuss that with him in private later."

He himself had a more positive view of the 1:1, saying it had been a dominant first 30 minutes and nobody had been injured. He doesn't seem to have any worries about the World Cup.

Xhaka with Larifari accusation like in 2023

Xhaka with Larifari accusation, Yakin relaxed. That was already the case in the 2023 European Championship qualifiers. Back then, the two alpha males had a public spat and then spoke out.

The national team coach and the national team captain are both alpha animals, proud, determined and self-assured. Both care little for behavioral norms, hierarchies and rules. Both like to cause offense. But as similar as their characters are, their approaches are very different. Yakin is the nonchalant type, the carefree, rather comfortable one. Xhaka is an uncomfortable fighter, brash and demanding.

There were whistles in the test against Liechtenstein before the 1994 World Cup

2023 was not the first time the two had clashed. And it always turned out well in the end. The national team - led by the two leading dogs - inspired the whole of Switzerland at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

So we can confidently take Xhaka's Larifari accusation as a good omen for the World Cup. As was the tired 1:1 against Australia. Because in the last test matches before a major tournament, the national team has rarely been convincing. In 1994, before the World Cup in the USA, there were even whistles from the crowd during the modest 2-0 win over Liechtenstein.