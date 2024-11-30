Lausanne almost takes the lead in the away game at FC Basel shortly before the end. But the goal was disallowed after a wafer-thin offside decision - Lausanne even lodged a protest in the meantime.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lausanne put a stop to FC Basel's winning streak on matchday 16 of the Super League and earned a well-deserved point at St. Jakob-Park.

The Lausanne side almost celebrated victory, but Sanches' supposed opening goal was disallowed due to a controversial offside decision.

Lausanne even lodged a protest in the meantime, but it was not upheld after the match. Refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet explains in the Super League studio why such an appeal has little chance of success anyway. Show more

Lausanne-Sport drew 1-1 away at FC Basel on matchday 16 of the Super League, halting the current Super League leaders' winning streak. It almost got even better for the Lausanne side. However, the supposed opening goal in the 78th minute did not count - because Alvyn Sanches was very slightly offside.

At least that was the decision of the referee and VAR. Lausanne did not trust the decision and lodged a protest a few minutes later. "In Switzerland, you have to lodge the protest on the pitch and confirm it in the dressing room," explained Lausanne coach Ludovic Magnin after the match. "We got the message from our people that it wasn't so clear. Then we lodged the protest with the intention of looking at it after the game without emotion."

After the final whistle came the sober realization. "The scene is not clear to me, the lines are not drawn as Lausanne-Sport would have liked, but you can accept that. We have not confirmed the protest," Magnin clarified. "The 1:1 is the official result - a good point for us."

No semi-automatic offside line

A protest would have been rejected anyway - for several reasons. "In my opinion, the protest was not registered in time. The regulations clearly state that it must be registered immediately after the incident or decision - before the game is restarted," explained refereeing expert Adrien Jacottet in the blue Sport Studio, speaking of a formal error.

Furthermore, it is a factual decision and not a technical error. "I don't know whether a protest against a factual decision would have any chance of success", says Jacottet, who nevertheless understands Lausanne's anger. "With the semi-automatic offside line, it would be interesting to see whether it was the correct decision. But in the Super League, you have to draw the line manually - and that's when mistakes happen."

Pascal Zuberbühler adds: "For semi-automatic offside lines, you need the stadiums, the systems and so on. Unfortunately, we don't have that in Switzerland yet - and that's why it's a special situation."

