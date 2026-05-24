Benjamin Kololli (r.) supports league rivals St. Gallen in the cup final. KEYSTONE

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy became the tenth team from a lower division to reach the Swiss Cup final. The Vaud team from the Challenge League will face St. Gallen on Sunday. Sion, a Super League rival of all teams, will be hoping for a victory for the team from eastern Switzerland.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sion finished the Super League season in 4th place.

Now Didier Tholot's team must hope that St.Gallen win the cup final against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. Because then the fourth-placed team in the Super League can also compete in Europe. Show more

The clash between St.Gallen and Lausanne-Ouchy will take place in Bern on Whit Sunday. FCSG want to finally put an end to their negative streak and avoid losing their third cup final in the last five years against Lausanne-Ouchy.

Normally, sympathies lie with the lower-ranked team, but in the case of FC Sion, things look different. And for good reason: if the team from eastern Switzerland triumphs, the Valaisans will finish fourth in the Super League and, like Lugano, will enter European competition in the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League in the summer. St.Gallen, on the other hand, would qualify for the Europa League.

Barth Constantin as a St.Gallen fan

The special constellation has also prompted Sion sporting director Barthélémy Constantin to publicly express his support for St.Gallen. FCSG captain Lukas Görtler gratefully accepted the opportunity and sent him a shirt with the message: "For the great FCSG fan Barth!". The 31-year-old German continued: "The shirt is not only perfect for the cup final, but also for your free time. See you soon, my friend!"

However, Enrico Maassen's team would have a big hurdle ahead of them with four rounds to go. After all, a club that is eliminated in the Champions League or Europa League qualifiers can continue in the qualifiers of the next lower competition. In the Conference League qualifiers, on the other hand, a failure means the end of the line immediately.