Dissatisfied despite winning a point: Nati captain Lia Wälti. KEYSTONE

The Swiss women's national team struggled to a 1:1 draw in Turkey. It is a point that the Swiss women are not satisfied with. The comments.

Andreas Lunghi

A lot of possession, little return - that's how the Swiss women's performance in Sinop, Turkey, can be summarized. They often lacked ideas in attack and made mistakes at the back, especially in the last 30 minutes.

"They have a shot on goal and score," said Swiss goal scorer Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic in an interview with SRF shortly after the final whistle. "We make some hair-raising mistakes that we've also made in recent games and shouldn't happen at any level."

Switzerland were not consistent enough in attack. You have to dominate a game like that, said the visibly annoyed 35-year-old. "We had the ball a lot and you have to be more mature in dealing with situations like that. Once again, we failed to do that - it's bitter."

"It feels like a defeat"

There was no lack of motivation; they had traveled to Turkey to win, says Nadine Riesen. The crowd of 10,000 spectators didn't intimidate her - on the contrary: "It was fun to play in front of so many people. They created a great atmosphere, even if it was against us."

"It's important that women's football gets a stage in countries like this," said national team captain Lia Wälti. The hosts were not given enough of a challenge on the pitch. "That's why this game feels like a defeat."

Although the Swiss dropped points for the first time in their fourth World Cup qualifier and the target of six wins set by coach Rafel Navarro is no longer achievable, they still have the group win in their own hands. A three-pointer against Malta on June 5 would put Switzerland in the play-offs early.

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