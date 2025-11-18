In the match between Switzerland and Kosovo, the Kosovars receive a back pass in the first half. Referee Davide Massa does not blow the whistle - and the VAR also remains silent. But why?

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the 10th minute of the match between Switzerland and Kosovo, there is an infringement of the back-pass rule.

Kosovo goalie Muric clearly plays the ball with his hand after a back pass.

Referee Davide Massa interprets the scene differently and does not award an indirect free kick to Switzerland.

According to IFAB regulations, the VAR is not allowed to intervene in such a scene. Show more

In the World Cup qualifying clash between Switzerland and Kosovo, there is a curious scene in the 10th minute: Kosovo goalkeeper Muric slips after a back pass and is immediately confronted by the onrushing Breel Embolo. Muric has no choice but to throw himself towards the ball and knock it off Embolo's foot with his hand.

The Swiss striker immediately raises his hand and claims a back pass to referee Davide Massa. When the ball lands out of bounds shortly afterwards, national team captain Granit Xhaka also lays siege to the referee. And rightly so, because according to the rules there seems to be no doubt.

According to IFAB regulations, a goalkeeper may not touch the ball with his hand in his own penalty area if it has been deliberately passed to him with his foot by a teammate. If the offense is committed, an indirect free kick is awarded to the opposing team.

Referee and VAR remain silent

Massa seems to have either made a mistake in this scene, or the Italian was of the opinion that the ball was not deliberately played back to the goalkeeper. Another possibility: Massa believes that Embolo was on the ball again before Muric.

The question remains as to why the VAR did not intervene in this scene. Here too, a look at the IFAB rules will help. According to the VAR protocol, the video referee may only intervene in four cases.

1. goal/no goal

2. Penalty/no penalty

3. Red card

4. Mistaken identity (if the wrong player is cautioned or sent off)

Since the back pass and the associated indirect free kick for Switzerland do not fall into any of these categories, the VAR in Pristina remains mute. Bad luck for Switzerland.

You might also be interested in this