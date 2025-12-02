  1. Residential Customers
Salary below actual value Why Yann Sommer should earn four times more

Jan Arnet

2.12.2025

Yann Sommer is still under contract with Inter Milan until the summer of 2026.
Yann Sommer is still under contract with Inter Milan until the summer of 2026.
Keystone

A CIES study shows clear discrepancies between sporting performance and actual player salaries. Striking from a Swiss perspective: Yann Sommer, whose value on the pitch is far higher than his salary.

02.12.2025, 16:30

02.12.2025, 17:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to a CIES study, some professional footballers earn significantly more than their sporting impact would justify.
  • On the other hand, there are players such as Yann Sommer and Granit Xhaka who, according to the study, receive lower salaries than their sporting performance would suggest.
  • Kylian Mbappé tops the performance-based salary ranking, followed by Mohamed Salah and Jude Bellingham.
Show more

If professional footballers were paid solely according to their sporting impact, Europe's salary hierarchy would look very different. This is shown by a recent evaluation by the International Center for Sport Studies (CIES), which analyzed almost 2000 contract data for its comparison - including transfer negotiations and contract extensions.

Factors such as minutes played, the sporting level of the games, the presence in the starting eleven over a whole year and the general market position of the respective playing role were evaluated.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé tops the list. Although his projected annual salary of €22.8 million is lower than the €32 million he is estimated to earn in real terms, his market value and image also play a greater role.

From Federer to Schumacher. These athletes are among the 300 richest people in Switzerland

From Federer to SchumacherThese athletes are among the 300 richest people in Switzerland

He is followed by Mohamed Salah from Liverpool (€17.9 million) and Jude Bellingham, also from Real Madrid (€17.5 million). In reality, both of them also earn more than 20 million euros. The highest-earning footballer in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo, who earns over 200 million euros a year at Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Do Sommer and Xhaka earn too little?

From a Swiss perspective, another figure is particularly eye-catching: the rating of goalkeepers. In this ranking, Yann Sommer is one of the best in Europe. The CIES calculated a performance-based annual salary of 12.8 million euros for the Inter Milan goalkeeper - enough for fourth place behind Thibaut Courtois, David Raya and Alisson Becker.

"Inter have a problem"Yann Sommer again criticized by the Italian press

While Courtois' model value is close to his real salary (around 15 million euros), there is a clear gap for Sommer: At the top Italian club, he is said to earn around €3.2 million - in other words, only a fraction of what his sporting impact would justify according to the analysis.

Sommer is not the only player to appear in the CIES ranking. Granit Xhaka is also listed there. The model calculated a potential income of €9.8 million per year for the Swiss national team captain. At Sunderland, on the other hand, he is only set to receive around €5 million - and his calculated performance value is also significantly higher than his actual salary.

