Lausanne-Sport almost made it into the top 8 in the Conference League on the last league matchday and thus qualified for the round of 16. Bitter: A Swiss player of all people prevented this.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lausanne-Sport qualified for the knockout phase of the Conference League with a 1-0 win against AC Fiorentina.

The Vaud side came close to securing a place in the last 16, but AEK Athens knocked Lausanne out of the top 8 at the last minute. Dereck Kutesa scored deep into stoppage time to make it 2-2 in the game between the Greeks and Craiova.

Lausanne must therefore win one more play-off duel in February to reach the last 16. "I have confidence in my team that we can progress," says Peter Zeidler. Show more

The final phase of the match between Lausanne-Sport and AC Fiorentina is underway. blue Sport commentator Stefan Flückiger looks at the live results and says: "Lausanne is currently in 8th place." So if everything stays as it is, the Vaud team will reach the round of 16 directly without having to go through the play-offs.

In Lausanne, the score was indeed 1:0 and there was huge jubilation at the final whistle. But at this point, the Lausanne team did not know that they would not quite make it into the top 8 after all. The reason: AEK Athens scored in the 98th minute to draw 2-2 against Universitatea Craiova and sneak past the Super League team in the table.

The scorer: Dereck Kutesa! He headed in a cross and let the Greeks celebrate. And despite the victory, Lausanne are left with a little frustration. As a Genevan, Kutesa will hardly have a guilty conscience. In the 15th minute of stoppage time, Athens even made it 3:2.

Zeidler remains optimistic

"We would have liked to finish in the top eight," said Peter Zeidler in an interview with blue Sport. Nevertheless, there is great joy about the European winter. "Lausanne in the European Cup, we'll be there in February. Of course we want to get a little further now."

The play-off opponents will now be Sigma Olomouc from the Czech Republic (24th in the league phase) or Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia-Herzegovina (23rd). "Those are certainly two good teams. But if you saw their performance against Fiorentina, I have confidence in my team that we can progress," says Zeidler.

If the Vaud side make it through to the next round, they will play one of the eight teams that have progressed directly to the last 16 (Mainz 05 or AEK Larnaca) in the round of 16 in March.