Michael Wegmann

In Lugano, they have taken their "Figlio della città" (son of the city) Mattia Bottani so much to heart that they have created the Botta burger. The "No. 10" is delighted: "This special feature here at the Cornaredo stadium is an honor for me," he says.

Even though he had a say in the ingredients, he was not allowed to fill his stomach with the Botta burger. "Unfortunately, we have a strict nutritionist who doesn't let us eat everything," he says with a grin. blue Sport has done the testing for him. Show more

The hamburger at the Stadio Cornaredo is kept simple: Burger bread, beef, lettuce, tomatoes and a burger sauce. No onions, no fried onions, no frills.

Its name? Botta burger. Its namesake? Mattia Bottani, the club's great identification figure. Growing up 500 meters from the Cornaredo, he laced up his boots for the Bianconeri as a boy.

Bottani is now 33 and a father of three, but for the Luganesi he has remained their boy. "Figlio della città" (son of the city) is what they call their "No. 10" here.

Bottani: "This is an honor for me"

They love him here. So much so that they have even created their own stadium burger for their "No. 10". The good piece costs 10 francs. Too bad for the fans Bottani doesn't wear "No. 4". And fortunately not the "No. 14".

A professional footballer with his own stadium burger? Probably nowhere else. The lively attacking player is delighted: "It certainly makes me happy that FC Lugano suggested this to me after many years. This special feature here at the Cornaredo stadium is an honor for me."

The club icon admits that he had no direct say in the ingredients. "Let's put it this way: they gave me a suggestion of what they wanted to add and I was allowed to test it and gave my okay."

"Unfortunately, we have a strict nutritionist"

Rarity also tested blue Sport. The meat is of good quality, the ingredients fresh. There could be a little more sauce, and it could do with a little more oomph. But that's a matter of taste. Conclusion: The Botta burger tastes good. An 8 out of 10.

The footballer Bottani remains a 10 out of 10 for the Lugano tifosi. Certainly until the summer of 2026. Those responsible have just extended the contract with their "Figlio della città". The question remains: how many Botta burgers has he eaten himself? Bottani smiles and says: "Unfortunately, we have a strict dietician who doesn't let us eat everything."

Fortunately, most fans are a little less strict.

