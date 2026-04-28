Early starter and meticulous This man replaces Bayern coach Kompany on the touchline in Paris

Aaron Danks will replace the suspended Vincent Kompany at Bayern. KEYSTONE

While Vincent Kompany has to take a seat outside the coaching zone in Paris due to a yellow card suspension, an as yet unknown Briton will be on the touchline for Bayern today.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is suspended for the Champions League semi-final and will be replaced by assistant coach Aaron Danks.

Danks is regarded as an experienced assistant with spells at Anderlecht, Aston Villa and England's youth academy as well as a close working relationship with Kompany.

The 42-year-old is valued in Munich for his detailed work and is expected to be a worthy replacement for Kompany on the touchline. Show more

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will be an unusual sight on the touchline. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany will be suspended as he picked up his third yellow card of the tournament in the match against Real Madrid. He will be replaced by his assistant coach Aaron Danks. But who is the Brit?

Danks came to Munich together with the head coach in 2024 at Kompany's explicit request. The two worked together successfully for a short time at RSC Anderlecht in 2021. In an interview in 2024, Kompany raved about the Englishman's qualities: "He was very successful with many young players who have now played at the European Championship. He's been outstanding since he was an assistant coach in professional football."

The 42-year-old began his coaching career at the age of 15 in the youth section of his home club Birmingham, before moving to the youth section of West Brom. He then joined the England U21 national team as a technical coach, where he worked with the future coach of the Three Lions, Gareth Southgate.

This was followed by a stint in Belgium before he answered the call of the Premier League. There, Danks worked as an assistant to Steven Gerrard and later Unai Emery at Aston Villa. In Munich, he is primarily responsible for game shapes and standards. His meticulous way of working also goes down well with the players of the German record champions and is greatly appreciated by them.

So Vincent Kompany need not worry if he has to watch the match against defending champions PSG from a box at the Parc des Princes in Paris. His assistant coach Danks will be on the sidelines to cover for him.